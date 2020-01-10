The Pecan Valley Republican Women will be hosting a meet and greet (in lieu of their regular meeting) for Jon Francis one of four candidates running for State Representative for Texas House District 60, currently held by Representative Mike Lang, who has decided not to run for re-election. District 60 encompasses Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Eastland, Hood, Palo Pinto, Shackelford, and Stephens Counties. The event will be held at Texas State Technical College, 305 Booker St. (back entrance), Brownwoo on Thursday Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

Jon Francis is from Cisco Texas, a husband, father, man of faith, conservative, small businessman, and sportsman. Jon’s experience includes owning and operating a successful small business, serving at his church on the security and worship teams, and sitting on or chairing the board of directors for national conservative organizations like Live Auction and PragerU. Jon has been in the fight for conservative principles, values, such as defending the unborn, securing our southern border, protecting our second amendment, lowering property taxes and other conservative causes for years, but has decided to enter the arena as a candidate for the first time.

Jon will be the guest speaker and will welcome a few questions afterwards time permitting. We hope you will give Jon the opportunity to share his vision, values, and principals with you and for our great state of Texas!

This is a very important primary election that affects you and we encourage you to attend, gather information and be informed! All four candidates running for HD60 Glenn Rogers, Kellye Sorelle, Jon Francis and Christopher Perricone have been invited to attend to give you the opportunity to meet with them face to face. There is no charge for the event. Please RSVP to Rebecca by calling or texting 325-998-3880. Light refreshments will be served.