ROUND ROCK

Work has begun on

East Main Street project

Improvements to East Main Street in downtown Round Rock, which include the construction of six parklets and additional lighting and sidewalks, began this month. The parklets will include new trees, benches, additional landscaping, lighting elements and expanded walking space for pedestrians.

The project also includes repaving East Main Street between Mays Street and Sheppard Street, as well as one block north and one block south of Main Street on Lampasas and Sheppard streets downtown.

Construction is slated to be completed in late June.

The Round Rock City Council approved a $2.39 million contract with G. Hyatt Construction for the improvements on Nov. 26.

EAST AUSTIN

TreeFolks to host

volunteer event

TreeFolks will host a volunteer gardening opportunity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Boggy Creek Greenbelt, 2795 E. 12th St.

Volunteers can plant tree seedlings to improve wildlife habitat, reduce erosion and improve water quality in the creek. TreeFolks will provide supplies, plus coffee and light refreshments, and will send location details and parking information no later than the day before the event.

To register: treefolks.org/volunteer.

KYLE

Health screenings Tuesday

at Plum Creek Golf Course

The Plum Creek Golf Course will host a Life Line Screening, a provider of preventive health screenings for the senior community, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in its clubhouse, 750 Kohler's Crossing.

The screenings offer a five-test package to check for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions.

To register: 800-690-0323.

SAN MARCOS

Get help Monday with

job search, résumé writing

The San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., will host a job search and résumé assistance program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The free program will provide hands-on assistance with job searching, including advice on job seeking, résumé and cover letter writing, networking and how to apply for jobs. No registration required.

GEORGETOWN

Rec Center to host

New Year challenge

The Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave., will host a New Year, New You Challenge from Monday through Feb. 9.

Participants can pick up a bingo card to begin. Prizes will be distributed starting Feb. 14, and range from a complementary individual day pass to a free one-month individual membership.

Points and filled-in squares on the bingo cards can be earned by participating in classes, trying new activities and working out with friends.

For more information: parks.georgetown.org.

