Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX-6) awarded Congressional Veteran Commendations for the first time in Ellis County to three Ellis County public servants.

The three veterans honored included Fmr. U.S Army Paratrooper Samuel “Trip” Bryant, Fmr. U.S Army Combat Engineer and Ellis County District Court Judge William D. Wallace and Ret. U.S. Navy Fighter Pilot Jake Ellzey, according to a press release.

“I am honored to give the Congressional Veteran Commendation award to these great Ellis County Veterans: Sam Bryant, Jake Ellzey and Judge Wallace," Wright said on Monday. "The Veteran Commendation award is presented to a veteran who has continued their service to the community well after leaving the armed services. This civic-minded individual carries the values they learned in the armed service to the community through either volunteer work, non-profit organizations, or elected office. These Ellis County Veterans exemplify the spirit of American values and makes them the beacon of civic responsibility.”

Elected officials in attendance included Ellis County Judge Todd Little and Ellis County Commissioner of Precinct No. 3 Paul Perry.

The Congressional Veteran Commendation is a nominations-based program designed to recognize the wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement of veterans of the Thirty-third Congressional District of Texas. Honorees show to be exceptional Americans on and off the battlefield.