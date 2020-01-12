Are you more stressed than ever before? More worried? Angrier? That’s among some of the findings from the Gallup Global Emotions Report that suggests Americans are some of the most stressed people in the world.

I came across this sobering information earlier this week, ironically, during my daily personal quiet time that is intended to assuage the anticipated tensions of the day. Granted, these are, by and large, first world problems. Discourteous drivers. Irritated callers. Workplace drama. Family decision points.

All in all, though, life seems pretty good. And, if one peruses Facebook long at all, it will seem not only is everyone doing pretty well, but they’re actually doing better, which may contribute to the stress level. We won’t even discuss the brier patch known as Twitter.

Regardless, the findings from Gallup suggest more than half (55 percent) of those polled said they experienced stress during a lot of the day, and almost half (45 percent) said they felt worried a lot. Hang on, though, for this: 22 percent said they felt anger a lot. The numbers are even more stark for those between the ages of 15 and 49, according to Gallup. Two-thirds of those surveyed indicated they experienced stress a lot, almost half said they worried a lot and 25 percent felt anger a lot.

Now, before anyone thinks they’re going to accidentally walk into the recreation of a scene from that old movie “Falling Down,” it’s worth pausing and reflecting on what might be driving these feelings. My personal experience is more people seem to be more upset about more “little” things than ever before. I say that with respect. Little is a matter of perspective. It’s like the old saying: “Minor surgery is what someone else is having.”

According to Gallup, which, somehow, measured the world’s emotional state in 2018, the latest year for which figures are available, we Americans are more stressed and worried than just about anyone else in the world. The nation’s collective stress level indexed among the highest of 143 countries included in the study.

Surprisingly, these findings come in a year of steady economic growth, so while financial security plays a part in one’s overall emotional health, it’s true what grandmother said long ago: “Money can’t buy happiness.” Researchers say these numbers are even higher than those from the Great Recession that financially devastated so many people between 2007-09.

Why are more people stressed, worried and angry than ever before? I’m certainly no expert, but I can speak from the perspective of a married father of two college-age children. My stress and worry levels increased over the past 10 years. First was the responsibility of raising two kids and getting them into and out of college without a financial millstone draped around their neck while helping them navigate the social challenges and obstacles that seem to confront young people more than ever today.

We’re working on that, work that began 20 years ago. It takes focus and discipline, and still, something unexpected like a major health setback, sudden long-term unemployment or a relationship crisis can derail plans in the blink of an eye. The advice that says, “Work hard, and everything else will take care of itself,” is not necessarily true. We all know too many people who can testify.

Life seems more complicated these days. I hate for that to sound like some old guy in the corner lamenting bygone days. The truth is, nothing is quite as simple as it once was. One of the underlying findings driving the Gallup data is this: People feel like they have less control over their lives than ever before.

This is true on numerous fronts but think about air travel. People under age 18 no know difference, but the rest of us can remember a time of arriving at the airport 10 minutes before a flight’s departure, maneuvering through security and getting to the gate with time to spare.

Now, not so much. Security everywhere. Hurry up and wait. Seven forms of ID (exaggeration). X-ray machines. Metal detectors. Arrive at least two hours before departure and make sure you can get your boots and belt off with relative ease and minimum embarrassment. It’s the new normal, and I get it, and I understand the necessity. Air travel, once a special experience for many of us has been made a somewhat torturous slog.

There are other examples along these lines. Health care is a more complicated undertaking than it once was. Even renewing one’s driver’s license can be a labor of Hercules.

Inject numerous hot topics like politics and religion into the national conversation, and you have the makings of a stressed, worried, angry population. No wonder people need someone to scream at. Anyone will do, whether they’re at the intersection, the “10 items or less” supermarket aisle or on social media.

What to do? Well, that’s where the rubber meets the road. The pragmatism that comes with age helps. Stress and worry never have solved any problem, and there are those in pulpits and places like that who would be quick to say worry is the opposite of faith. Those two things certainly can compete for our attention.

That said, it’s anger that gives me pause. Never before have we had to be so careful around one another. Offhand remarks that once only bruised feelings now can result in much worse. We see these stories all the time about someone losing it over the tiniest slight or most ridiculous matter. My fear is in the years ahead, people will grow even angrier.

Let’s hope that’s not the case. We have a lot to be grateful for. We have our challenges, to be sure, but every morning, as I pause and express gratitude for the blessings of life, one gift is that I get to call this great part of the country home.

And it’s remarkable what a West Texas sunrise or sunset can do for one’s stress level.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.