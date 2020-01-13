Texas gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.26/g,

according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 33.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.01/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.01/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $0.65/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $4.34/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is up 0.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 33.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.42/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.45/g.

San Antonio- $2.17/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.20/g.

Austin- $2.23/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.25/g.

"With Iran and the United States de-escalating rising tensions last week, oil prices plummeted back under $60 per barrel, a welcome sign for motorists who had believed gas prices were about to shoot up. For now, the reduced tensions may lead gas prices to again begin falling in most states over the next few weeks before seasonal factors then again push prices back up," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We have a closing window of opportunity that will last about four more weeks in which we could see falling prices as demand for gasoline weakens, but by mid-February, that trend may wrap up. I don't expect to see prices fall more than 10-20 cents by then, but some clearance sales may happen in early February as refiners begin seeing challenges getting rid of the gasoline they're forced to produce. Bottom line: enjoy the falling prices while they last and cross your fingers that tensions continue to cool between the U.S. and Iran."