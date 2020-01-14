EAST AUSTIN

MLK Day of Service

volunteers sought

United Way for Greater Austin, 2000 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will mobilize 300-plus volunteers from the community for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers will gather at United Way at 9 a.m. for a welcome breakfast and a message from City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison about the importance of volunteering and giving back. Volunteers will break into groups to clean up the East Austin neighborhood along MLK Jr. Boulevard from Interstate 35 to U.S. 183.

Accompanied kids of all ages are welcome. Free parking is available in the United Way lot and on side streets

For more information: unitedwayaustin.org.

NORTH AUSTIN

Meeting on Saturday about

replacing park playground

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host a community meeting about the Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park playground replacement project.

The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the park playground, 12138 N. Lamar Blvd.

Attendees can play at the park and share input on a future playground.

CEDAR PARK

Blue Star Mothers

host open house

The WilCo Blue Star Mothers will host an open house for those who have a son or daughter serving or honorably discharged from any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The open house will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Heroes Night Out, 1150 South Bell Blvd. Attendees can learn about the group, which provides support for families of those serving, and helps identify and sustain resources for people who serve.

For more information: 512-633-5528.

GEORGETOWN

JP’s office to host

Mental Health Expo

Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 will host a Mental Health Expo from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Williamson County Annex, 100 Wilco Way, Suite 226.

Residents of all ages and community and business leaders who have a particular stake in mental health are encouraged to join the event for this “one-stop-shop” for resources and programs pertaining to mental health and wellness.

For more information, call 512-943-1508.

TAYLOR

Groundbreaking ceremony

Wednesday for center

The city of Taylor will host groundbreaking ceremony for the Dickey-Givens Community Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Fannie Robinson Park, 260 S. Dolan St.

During a Nov. 14 City Council meeting, council members approved a recommendation that the bid be awarded to Skyler Design Build of Houston. The bid was awarded at a base cost of $499,981. It is anticipated that construction for the community center and site improvements will be completed in the summer 2020.

American-Statesman staff