3 p.m. update: Austin temperatures hit 80 degrees on Wednesday, breaking an 84-year-old daily heat record, according to the National Weather Service.

The reading at Camp Mabry was not only almost 20 degrees warmer than normal, but it shattered the previous record of 79 degrees set in 1936.

Taking into account Austin weather records going back to the 1890s, temperatures for Jan. 15 peak, on average, around 61.4 degrees.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: A foggy morning and warm day are headed our way, Central Texas!

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties, the National Weather Service said.

Visibility on roads will be low during the advisory, so forecasters suggest using headlights, slowing down and leaving room in between vehicles.

Foggy skies will clear out of the area by 9 a.m. After that, skies will be cloudy with a high temperature near 77 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after midnight, forecasters said. Temperatures will decrease to a low around 60 degrees.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 63. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 61.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 66. West winds blowing 5 to 15 mph will become north-northeast in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 56. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 39.

Monday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 50.