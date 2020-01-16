Trey Butter, a junior at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, could have spent a beautiful fall Saturday throwing around a football, catching up on schoolwork, going to the movies or just chilling. But as a charter member of The Hills of Westlake chapter of the Young Men’s Service League, he made improving an aging Austin preschool his top priority.

Butter and his group joined members of two other local service league chapters and their mothers to repaint the exterior of Mainspring Schools of Austin, a preschool in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood, during the Nov. 16-17 weekend.

According to school director Brendan Wells, most of Mainspring’s students—or about 75-80%—receive government subsidies and come from “some of the lowest income families in Austin.” He said the preschool, which began in 1941, is an Austin school district charter school that partners with the Early Head Start childhood education program. However, facility improvements just aren’t in its tight budget.

Enter Young Men’s Service League.

Since its inception in 2017, the Hills of Westlake group has worked to form a relationship with the Mainspring program by assisting in classrooms during the year and improving the preschoolers’ communication skills through their interactions with the older boys.

“It’s given the kids who are part of our chapter a lot of perspective and helped us appreciate what we have a lot more,” Butter said of the work he’s done with Mainspring. “It also just gives us the opportunity to hang out with some little kids. They definitely look up to older kids, and it’s nice to be there and help mentor them.”

The service league program includes 95 high school-age boys and 83 mothers, with the boys meeting monthly to explore projects and activities.

Members are required to complete 20 hours of service a year, including 10 hours that must be done with the boys’ mothers.

The Mainspring painting event constituted the group’s “ultimate gift” project, a charge given to all league chapters to fulfill. The goal is to do something for an entity or agency that it can’t do for itself, said Julie Ballard, co-vice president of philanthropy with the Hills of Westlake chapter. Ballard coordinated the project with fellow mothers Shannon Hudson and Marie Marshall.

Working in two hour shifts, mothers and sons put in a total of 220 hours on the project, Ballard said. Project supplies of $1,200 were paid for by the groups out of membership fees, she said.

“Repainting the outside of the building is a good way of giving back because the kids teach us a lot of life lessons on how to just appreciate what you have,” Butter said.

Fellow YMSL members and Westlake High School juniors Walker Horne and Ben Ohlmeyer agree with Butter. Ohlmeyer envisioned the preschoolers’ reactions when they saw the newly painted building as they arrived at school on Monday morning.

“By painting the classrooms and exterior of the buildings, we helped (Mainspring) keep its funding focused on the kids’ needs—teachers, three meals a day and free tuition,” Horne said.

Previously, the Westlake chapters painted Mainspring’s preschool classrooms and renovated a playground area on the campus.

“We were thrilled to partner with Mainspring Schools of Austin again this year to support their mission to deliver the highest quality early education and care to Austin’s most economically disadvantaged children—along with services so each child and parent have tools for success in school and life,” Ballard said.

Besides coming home with a few sore muscles, she said the boys gained confidence and were impressed with being able “to accomplish something really big.”

“We were delighted that YMSL was able to come in and help us out,” Wells said, noting that the school building is more than 50 years old. “We’re a nonprofit with thin margins, and any time that we can get help, it’s great. We can’t thank them enough.”