Dress in your best 1920’s attire and bring a flashlight to Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas on Saturday, Feb. 8, for “Museum After Dark.”

The free scavenger hunt begins at 6 p.m. and is appropriate for all ages. As participants finish the hunt, they’ll receive a password for the museum’s “speakeasy,” to enjoy soft refreshments, period jazz and a photo booth.

Free transportation for Tarleton students is available from the university’s Stephenville campus on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Boarding starts at 5:30 p.m. at the John Tarleton statue.

To register, call 254-968-1886.