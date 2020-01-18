On John Cornyn’s weekly conference call with Texas reporters Wednesday, the American-Statesman’s Nicole Cobler asked the Texas senator, “What are your thoughts on Gov. Abbott’s decision to have Texas opt out of the refugee resettlement program?”
On John Cornyn’s weekly conference call with Texas reporters Wednesday, the American-Statesman’s Nicole Cobler asked the Texas senator, “What are your thoughts on Gov. Abbott’s decision to have Texas opt out of the refugee resettlement program?”
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.