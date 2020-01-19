Capital Metro to run

alternate service Monday

Capital Metro will operate its bus service on a Saturday level schedule Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There will be no MetroRail, MetroExpress or UT Shuttles. Pickup will operate between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in all zones, except for Manor, which has no service that day.

MetroAccess subscription trips scheduled Monday will be canceled automatically. Customers needing to keep their subscription trips should call 512-852-7272. Detours will be in effect to accommodate MLK Day celebrations.

Capital Metro administrative offices and the Transit Store will also be closed Monday; however, customers will have 24-hour access to the automated Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200 and the online Trip Planner.

Service will return to its regular weekday schedule Tuesday.

EAST AUSTIN

Salvation Army hosts

job fair on Thursday

The Salvation Army of Austin will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army’s Rathgeber Center, 4613 Tannehill Lane.

The organization’s focus is to hire all positions needed for the opening of the Rathgeber Center in February. People who attend the job fair are encouraged to bring a résumé, although not required. People will have the opportunity to interview on-site for positions they are interested in.

Positions available include case management specialists, custodians, child/family therapist, driver, lead monitors, receptionist, part-time teachers, residential services coordinator and a shelter director.

The Rathgeber Center is expected to open in February.

For more information: salvationarmyaustin.org.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran John H. Melching Jr. of Austin turned 96 on Tuesday.

World War II veteran Gerald Champagne of San Marcos turned 96 on Wednesday.

World War II veteran Dale Bates of Liberty Hill turned 96 on Saturday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff