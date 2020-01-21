CENTEX SOCCER REGISTRATION ENDS JAN. 22

Registration for the spring season of the Centex Soccer Association is ongoing through Jan. 22. The season will take place from Feb. 18 through April 18. The registration fee is $45 for the first child, $40 for the second, and $35 for each additional child. All registrations after Jan. 22 will require an additional $15 late fee. The draft will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 at the fair barns. For more information, text Jessica Alvarado at 830-719-6660.

BROWNWOOD'S STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS SET FOR JAN. 24

Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes will give his annual State of the City address at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, Jan. 24. The luncheon will take place at the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church Connection Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $16 per person and includes lunch. Mayor Haynes will recap the city happenings for 2019 and will talk about upcoming projects for the new year. The luncheon is open to the general public. Reservations are required and payment can be made in advance at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Register by calling the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 or go online at BrownwoodChamber.org.

BROWNWOOD GIRLS SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION THROUGH FEB. 10

Brownwood Girls Softball Association registration is underway through Feb. 10. The fee is $55 per child and $25 per additional children. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at Hibbett Sports in Commerce Square and Citizens National Bank on Carnegie Avenue. Forms can also be downloaded at www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=brownwoodsoftball under the forms and handouts tab. For more information contact Amanda Sheffield at (325) 642-2382.

KEEP BROWNWOOD BEAUTIFUL SEEKS BOARD MEMBERS

Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower the citizens of Brownwood through education and participation to take responsibility for their community environment. KBB operates with a Board of Directors, one part-time paid coordinator and volunteers. In order to continue serving Brownwood, KBB needs Board Members. Without a functioning Board of Directors, KBB will need to stop their many community programs. This is where you come in! If you have an interest in continuing to make Brownwood and surrounding areas a healthier and more vibrant place to live, please go to our website, www.kbbtx.org, and review what the responsibilities are as a board member.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.