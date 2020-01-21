Angelo State University professor John G. Vinklarek will lead an Art Talk Saturday afternoon for artists who have entered works in the 22nd annual Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit presented by the Arts Council of Brownwood.

His topic will be “Modernism, the Big Question.”

The program will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, 511 E. Adams, while artists who have entered works are waiting to learn whether their submissions were chosen.

Artists submitting works for the February art exhibit may do so from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center. Thirteen cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100 will be awarded from works chosen for the exhibit.

Works not selected must be picked up between 4 and 5 p.m. Saturday. Entry fees are $25 per artwork, with a limit of three per person.

Another ASU art professor, Randy Hall, will be the juror for the show. Pieces he selects for the exhibit will be on display from Feb. 2-15 at the Depot. It will be open to the public each day at no charge.

Another event Saturday will be the seventh Photo Shoot-out Competition. One digital photograph will be selected “best overall” and earn a $250 cash prize sponsored by Bostick’s Auto and Truck Sales. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Art Center, 215 Fisk, and images must be taken that day before 4 p.m. Entry fee is $20.

A native of West Texas, Vinklarek joined the Angelo State University faculty in 1977. Along with the challenges of teaching a wide variety of courses, Vinklarek has continued his professional growth as a practicing artist.

Vinklarek has exhibited in more than 200 juried exhibitions and has been awarded many prizes as well as several one man shows. Some examples of Vinklarek’s work include a 1,000-foot mural for GTE in 1982, a monumental bronze for the San Angelo Fire Department erected in 1986, and an extended series of drawings with a bronze plaque for the Concho Valley Council of Governments completed in 1996.

Vinklarek regularly contributes to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Art as a consultant as well as participating in the museum’s Art Faculty shows.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is sponsored in part by the following: Arts Council of Brownwood, City of Brownwood, Jane Ellen Jamar, Sandi and Steve Kelly, Kohler Company, Woman’s Club of Brownwood, Ann Jones Real Estate, Big Country Ford-Lincoln, Debbie and Stan Cavett, Empire Iron Works, the Mary and Ernest Cadenhead Family, Gail Croft, Betty Martin, Sally and Robert Porter, Charles and Kay Beth Stavley, Joe Sheppard Designs, and Bostick’s Auto & Truck Sales.

Details on eligible categories and other requirements for entries in the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit can be found online at www.starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com.