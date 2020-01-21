The National Junior Honor Society at Brownwood Middle School will be coordinating a service learning program for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society called Pennies for Patients. The program will run from January 22 through February 7 and each advisory class will be involved in a competition to see which class can bring in the most spare change during the event. The winning advisory class will be awarded a Chick-fil-A nugget platter, in addition to other small individual prizes.

“The members of NJHS will be performing odd jobs and individually collecting donations for the project,” stated BMS teacher and NJHS Chapter Advisor, Terry Cantwell. “We will also be present at the middle school basketball games for the next two weeks.”

In addition, for the next three Thursdays, NJHS members will be at the parent pickup locations at BMS. “They will have posters and collection bins for donations,” added Cantwell. “So be prepared to chunk your change for a great cause!”

For additional information regarding Pennies for Patients, visit penniesforpatients.org.