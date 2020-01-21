Early ISD has joined 1,025 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay. Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district,” Mr. Beck said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

“It’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated,” said Mr. Beck.