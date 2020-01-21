A Brownwood man remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000 after he was arrested on warrants for aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Brownwood police arrested Reynaldo Mendoza, 26, Jan. 17 on the charges, Brown County Jail records state.

According to a complaint filed by detective Kris Salazar in Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Doug Hurt’s office:

Brownwood police responded Jan. 16 to a residence in the 800 block of First on a burglary call. A female told officers she was awakened in her bedroom by someone knocking on the door of the residence. The female opened the door and saw a man identified as Mendoza and an unknown man.

Mendoza said they were looking for someone, and the female said that person no longer lived there. The two men pushed their way into the female’s bedroom.

While searching through the female’s bedroom, Mendoza noticed a television and said “that’s nice, I might be back for that,” Salazar’s complaint states.

The female saw Mendoza take a knife from a table in her bedroom, and the other man placed a handgun in his pocket. The female expressed fear of Mendoza and the other man returning.

Officers located the person Mendoza and the other man were looking for. That person said he owed Mendoza and that’s what Mendoza was after.

In an unrelated incident, a Brownwood woman remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $75,000 after she was arrested on bond withdrawal warrants for sexual assault of a child and sexual contact with a person in custody.

Bailey Laughard, 22, was initially arrested in May 2019 on allegations of having sexual contact with male residents at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions while working as a staff member there, authorities said earlier.

A-Action Bail Bonds filed bond withdrawal motions alleging Laughard had violated conditions of her bonds.