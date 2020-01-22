Law enforcement officials served a search warrant on a downtown Brownwood business Wednesday afternoon and seized several items related to gambling, Brownwood police said.

No gambling-related arrests were made, but one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant after officers executed the search warrant at the Players Club at 115 N. Fisk, Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading said.

According to a press release from Kading’s office:

After an approximate two-month investigation, Brownwood police obtained an evidentiary search warrant for the business at 115 N. Fisk known as the Players Club.

Officers from the Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the State Comptroller’s office executed the warrant at approximately 2 p.m. Ten to 10 patrons and one employee were detained. The patrons were identified, interviewed, and released from the scene. The employee was also released.

One patron was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Officers seized numerous items of evidence related to violations of Chapter 47, Texas Penal Code; Gambling Promotion, Keeping a Gambling Place, and Possession of a Gambling Device.

The Brownwood Fire Marshal and City of Brownwood Code Enforcement officers assisted in this investigation as well.

Agents from the State Comptroller are conducting a separate investigation involving expired tax stamps on several gaming machines that can result in significant civil penalties. No other arrests were made at this time.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Brown County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

“I want to thank all of the various agencies and personnel that came together as one to accomplish this mission,” Kading said in the press release. “This is another great example of the positive impact we can make in our community when we work together.”