According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Sickle Cell Disease affects 200,000 people per year in the United States. Sickle Cell Disease is a group of disorders that causes red blood cells to become misshapen and break down. These cells become contorted and sickled, causing extreme pain as their irregular shape damages nearby cells and blocks blood flow. Infections, pain, and fatigue are symptoms of Sickle Cell Disease, to which there is NO CURE.

Naomi Scott, age 23 is one such patient who has courageously battled this disease since birth. Naomi often turns to art and writing to distract herself from the daily pain of living with Sickle Cell Disease. She recently put her artistic talents together and created a T-Shirt that describes her fight against this disease. The shirts were not created for profit, but for awareness about Sickle Cell Disease. The staff of Brownwood Regional Medical Center have had the honor of caring for Naomi through the years and wanted to show their support for her by helping to raise awareness.

Naomi said, “The out pouring of support shown not only by the hospital staff but the community as well has been a blessing and I am hopeful that people are more aware about Sickle Cell Disease and how it affects those who suffer daily from it”.

If someone would like to purchase a shirt for $10, please call Charnita at 325-998-6857. Spreading the word about Sickle Cell Disease is an endless quest until a cure is found. Naomi went on to say, “Thanks to those who have already purchased a shirt for awareness and supported this project and continue praying for cure.”

Charnita Lee Hill, has written the following poem in honor of her daughter Naomi Scott – Sickle Cell Survivor

"I Want To Be Free!”

Locked up in a cell that won't let me go. Searching for relief but the pain tells me no! Dreaming and praying for peace of mind. But the pain tries to keep me down every time. That silent pain that nobody sees Crying out to God my Creator, "I want to be free!" Every time you see me I always wear a smile But no one sees the pain in my body just to go that extra mile. Everyday I see people walking by me

But still I'm all alone Searching for a purpose I can call my own. Sickle Cell Anemia Take your hold off me! I want to live In the land of the free. I will continue to pray for my healing That's what I must do. I will continue to keep the faith Believing That God will bring me through.

Written By Charnita Lee Hill Thursday (December 19th 2019 at 2:11 p.m.)