Activities leading up to the 22nd annual Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit are scheduled Saturday while artists entering works wait for the jurist’s decision.

Entries will be accepted for consideration from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center, 600 Depot, in Brownwood. Randy Hall, a painter, photographer, and educator from San Angelo, will judge entries Saturday afternoon. Hall is a professor in the Angelo State University art department.

The show will award 16 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100, totaling $6,500. The exhibit will open to the public February 2.

While the juror makes his selections for the exhibit, entrants are invited to attend an Art Talk by another Angelo State professor, John Vinklarek, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Adams Street Community Center. The Art Talk is free to exhibit entrants.

Any works not chosen for exhibit must be picked up at the Depot between 4 and 5 p.m. that day.

The seventh Photo Shoot-out will also be held Saturday afternoon, and is open to the public. A digital photograph is to be completed within a 4-hour period. Registration and the $20 entry fee will be accepted between 10 a.m. and noon at the Brownwood Art Association’s Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. Photos must be taken between registration and 4 p.m. A prize of $250 will be awarded to the “Best Overall Image,” sponsored by Bostick’s Auto & Truck Sales.

The Salon des Refusés, sponsored by the Brownwood Art Association, will feature art works submitted but not chosen for the main exhibit. It will be open at the Brownwood Art Center, with hours and days of operation the same as the Stars exhibit at the Depot. Details for art delivery will be available Saturday.

Exhibit juror Randy Hall has been a member of the Angelo State University art faculty since 2004. He earned his BA in Art from Maharishi International University, his BFA in Studio Art from Calvin College, and his MFA in Painting from TCU. Before coming to Angelo State, Hall directed the art therapy program at the High Frontier at Fort Davis, taught courses in design and drawing at the University of North Texas at Denton, and was Visiting Assistant Professor of Art at Grand Valley State University at Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he taught courses in art education.

The Stars of Texas will also feature the 15th annual Paint-Off competition on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Depot. Paint-Off awards of $500 and $250 will be presented by Big Country Ford-Lincoln. The entry fee of $20 includes two light meals. Barbara Rallo, coordinator of EnPleinAirTEXAS, will be the juror.

Artists entering works in the Stars of Texas exhibit will find entry forms in the prospectus available from area chambers of commerce, art associations, at the Depot this weekend, and the exhibit’s website, www.starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com. Rules, media categories, and detailed information on the two-week event are also available on the website.

The exhibit hours will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from February 2-15 at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center. No admission will be charged. All artwork will be available for purchase. Ribbons will go to the exhibit’s People’s Choice and Students’ Choice winners. Visitors to the exhibit will be invited to vote on their favorites.

The fine arts exhibit is open to Texas residents age 18 and older. A non-refundable $25 entry fee for each artwork must be paid upon delivery. Entries are limited to three per artist. Checks are payable to the Arts Council of Brownwood. Entries are limited to three per artist. All artwork must be for sale, and sales will be handled through the Arts Council. A 25 percent commission will be charged for sales generated by the exhibition, including sales made after the show closes.

Size and presentation requirements along with acceptable media details are included in the prospectus.

Accepted works must remain on exhibit for the duration of the show.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is sponsored in part by the following: Arts Council of Brownwood, City of Brownwood, Jane Ellen Jamar, Sandi and Steve Kelly, Kohler Company, Woman’s Club of Brownwood, Ann Jones Real Estate, Big Country Ford-Lincoln, Debbie and Stan Cavett, Empire Iron Works, the Mary and Ernest Cadenhead Family, Gail Croft, Betty Martin, Sally and Robert Porter, Charles and Kay Beth Stavley, Joe Sheppard Designs, and Bostick’s Auto & Truck Sales.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

•$1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show Award

•$750 Juror Award, Texas State Optical

•$500 Don C. Martin Memorial Watercolor Award

•$500 Empire Iron Works 3D Award

•$500 Kohler Award

•$500 Charles and Kay Beth Stavley Merit Award

•$500 Walter B. Croft Memorial Photography Award

•$500 Mary and Ernest Cadenhead Pastel Award

•$500 Sally and Robert Porter Oil Medium Award

•Five $100 Honorable Mention Awards

•$500 Big Country Ford Lincoln Paint-Off Best Overall

•$250 Big Country Ford Lincoln Paint-Off Award of Excellence