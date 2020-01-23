A $2.5 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game, 100X The Cash has been claimed by a resident of Brownwood. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. For selling the winning ticket, Lilly Food at 1201 Austin Ave. in Brownwood, is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $2.5 million available in the game. 100X The Cash offers more than $136.4 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.84, including break-even prizes. About the Texas Lottery Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $27 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $50 billion in prizes to lottery players.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $21 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $88 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball® , Mega Millions® , Lotto Texas® , All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step® , Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® , Texas Triple Chance™ and scratch ticket games For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at www.txlottery.org. Editors/News Directors, note: An image of the 100X The Cash scratch game is attached in JPEG format.