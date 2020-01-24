The Pickers & Poets Singer-Songwriter series will kick off with a performance by Courtney Patton from 4-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, at Chapel on the Bosque.

Four other performances will follow with Luke Wade on March 15, Kyle Derr on April 19, Jon Young on May 24 and Davin James on June 14.

Craig Clifford, co-editor of Pickers and Poets: The Ruthlessly Poetic Singer-Songwriters of Texas, hosts the event series, which is loosely based on his book.

Clifford’s book is about “the great Texas singer-songwriters starting with the generation of Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt.”

“So, in this series, the idea is for me to swap songs with local songwriters who fall into this tradition, like Courtney Patton, Luke Wade, and Jon Young--and occasionally an out-of-towner who is a good fit like Davin James,” he said. “We'll swap songs, but I'll also ask these songwriters to talk about how they write songs, who their influences are and how they got into music.”

All events will be at the same place and time with snacks, refreshments and no cover charge.

A local brew club, The Thirty Armadillos, will provide craft beer for all of the shows. For Courtney Patton’s show, the event will feature wine from Bull Lion Winery.

“Part of the idea, though, is to raise some money for the Historical House Museum grounds, so we'll welcome donations for that,” Clifford added.

Clifford said the shows’ atmosphere will take attendees back to the late 1960s and early 1970s and will have the feel of sitting in a coffeehouse in Austin.

“In this kind of setting, it's about the songs. And of course, I love getting to play alongside this great lineup of songwriters,” he said. “Part of the point of having an old finger-picking folksinger like me performing with these young artists is to send the message that, even if it's not mainstream these days, this kind of music is still being written.”