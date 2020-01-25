A total of 91 works of fine art chosen from entries submitted by artists living throughout Texas will be on display when the 22nd annual Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit opens in one week.

Officials said late Saturday that 240 entries from 114 artists were received Friday evening and Saturday morning. The 91 pieces chosen for the exhibit are the works of 61 artists.

Represented in the entries were artists who live in 34 different Texas cities including Corpus Christi, Arlington, Fort Worth, Richardson, Georgetown, Granbury, and Tyler, in addition to cities and towns closer to Brownwood. Officials said such response underscores the widespread interest the Stars of Texas generates.

The exhibit, presented by the Arts Council of Brownwood, will open Sunday, Feb. 2, and continue daily through Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center.

Saturday was a day filled with activities as first, artists submitted their entries for judging in the morning. Then, juror Randy Hall, a painter, photographer, and educator from San Angelo, judged entries Saturday afternoon. Hall is a professor in the Angelo State University art department.

While Hall made his selections of works to be included in the exhibit, many entrants attended an Art Talk by another Angelo State professor, John Vinklarek, at Adams Street Community Center.

The seventh Photo Shoot-out was also held Saturday. Results were not immediately available.

When the show opens Feb. 2, exhibit hours will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 15. The event will be open to the public at no charge.

The Salon des Refusés, sponsored by the Brownwood Art Association, will feature artworks submitted but not chosen for the Stars of Texas exhibit. It will be open at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk, with hours and days of operation the same as the Stars exhibit at the Depot.

All artwork will be available for purchase.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is sponsored in part by the following: Arts Council of Brownwood, City of Brownwood, Jane Ellen Jamar, Sandi and Steve Kelly, Kohler Company, Ann Jones Real Estate, Big Country Ford-Lincoln, Debbie and Stan Cavett, Empire Iron Works, Gail Croft, Betty Martin, Sally and Robert Porter, Charles and Kay Beth Stavley, Joe Sheppard Designs, Woman’s Club of Brownwood, and Bostick’s Auto & Truck Sales.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

•$1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show Award

•$750 Debbie and Stan Cavett Juror Award

•$500 Don C. Martin Memorial Watercolor Award

•$500 Empire Iron Works 3D Award

•$500 Kohler Award

•$500 Charles and Kay Beth Stavley Merit Award

•$500 Walter B. Croft Memorial Photography Award

•$500 Sally and Robert Porter Oil Medium Award

•Five $100 Honorable Mention Awards

•$500 Big Country Ford Lincoln Paint-Off Best Overall

•$250 Big Country Ford Lincoln Paint-Off Award of Excellence