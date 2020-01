Bosko is described as a “sweet, gentle fella,” by Erath County Humane Society executive director Serena Wright.

“He is around 4 years old,” she said. “He is good on a leash and loves toys, but he is not necessarily great with other male dogs.”

You can meet Bosko and other pets up for adoption by stopping by the ECHS at 891 E. Road in Stephenville.