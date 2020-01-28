BRADY — The 31st Heart of Texas Country Music Festival will run from March 20-28, in Brady and will feature fifteen shows and dances with over 30 traditional country music artists plus the Darrell McCall and Friends Golf Tournament.

Country Music Entertainers being featured this year include Gene Watson, Johnny Bush, Johnny Rodriguez, T.G. Sheppard, Darrell McCall, Tony Booth, Justin Trevino, Amber Digby, Jeff Woolsey, Mary Lou Turner, Tommy Horton, Kelly Spinks and Miles of Texas, Norma Jean, Kim Murray, Mona McCall, Kaye Tolson, Jake Hooker and the Outsiders, Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys, Landon Dodd, Dottsy, Rance Norton, Dallas Wayne, Jeannie C. Riley, Boby Flores, The Kenastons, Chuck Hancock, Heather Myles, Frankie Miller and Myra Rolen.

The Heart of Texas Country Music Festival grew from the Hillbilly Hits radio show featured on KNEL FM 95.3. During the last several years, the event has become a destination event for Traditional Country Music fans from across the country and many foreign areas as well. Last year, tickets were sold to fans from over 21 states as well as Switzerland, Canada, Ireland, Scotland, England, Australia and Sweden.

Tickets are on sale beginning January 28, at www.heartoftexascountry.com or by phoning (325) 597-1895. The events will be staged at the new Brady Civic Center, the Heart of Texas Events Center and the Heart of Texas Country Music Museum.

“The Heart of Texas Country Music Festival is a great time for fans of Traditional Country Music to gather and hear the music that they enjoy,” event organizer Tracy Pitcox said. “It is like a family reunion of sorts allowing the fans and the artists to gather and celebrate great music. It also helps out our local economy and allows many people to see our community that may never visit here for any other reason.”

March 20 (Friday) Brady Civic Center

Johnny Bush and the Bandoleros with Dallas Wayne, $25, 8 p.m.

March 21 (Saturday) Brady Civic Center

Tommy Horton at The Heart of Texas Country Music Museum, (Donation), 10 a.m.

Heart of Texas Concert Featuring T.G. Sheppard, Darrell McCall, Norma Jean, Tony Booth, Myra Rolen, Justin Trevino, Mary Lou Turner, Kaye Tolson, Mona McCall, Landon Dodd & Frankie Miller, $21, 2 p.m.

Heart of Texas Dance Featuring T.G. Sheppard, Darrell McCall, Tony Booth, Heather Myles, Justin Trevino, Mary Lou Turner, Kaye Tolson, Mona McCall, Landon Dodd & Frankie Miller, $25, 8 p.m.

March 22 (Sunday) Heart of Texas Events Center

Norma Jean’s Cowboy Church Show with Special Guests Mary Lou Turner, Kaye Tolson and Tommy Horton (Donation), 3 p.m.

March 23 (Monday) Heart of Texas Events Center

Kelly Spinks And Miles of Texas, $15, 7 p.m.

March 24 (Tuesday) Heart of Texas Events Center

The Justin Trevino Band, $15, 7 p.m.

March 25 (Wednesday) Brady Civic Center

Heart of Texas Steel Guitar Show at Heart of Texas Events Center, (Free Admission), Noon

Jody Nix And The Texas Cowboys at Brady Civic Center, $20, 7 p.m.

March 26 (Thursday) Brady Civic Center

Heart of Texas Jam Featuring The Kenastons, (Free Admission), Noon

Jake Hooker & The Outsiders And Jeff Woolsey & The Dance Hall Kings, $25, 8 p.m.

March 27 (Friday) Brady Civic Center

Darrell McCall & Friends Golf Tournament Call (830) 570-7582, 9 a.m.

Gene Watson & The Farewell Party Band with Bobby Flores & Yellow Rose Band, $25, 8 p.m.

March 28 (Saturday) Brady Civic Center

Tommy Horton & Chuck Hancock At The Heart of Texas Country Music Museum, 10 a.m.

Jeannie C. Riley Meet & Greet At The Heart of Texas Country Music Museum, 11:30 a.m.

Heart of Texas Concert Featuring Johnny Rodriguez, Darrell McCall, Tony Booth, Amber Digby, Norma Jean, Landon Dodd, Mona McCall, Dottsy, Myra Rolen, Rance Norton, Kim Murray & Chuck Hancock, $21, 2 p.m.

Heart of Texas Dance Featuring Johnny Rodriguez, Darrell McCall, Tony Booth, Amber Digby, Heather Myles, Landon Dodd, Mona McCall, Dottsy, Rance Norton, Kim Murray & Chuck Hancock, $25, 8 p.m.