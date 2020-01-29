If you have been following our column for a while, then you know that we are big fans of breakfast. Ok, maybe more like brunch. But in essence, brunch is just breakfast with a mimosa (or two). We love the mix of savory and sweet dishes that are most definitely some sort of carb and protein combo (emphasis on the carbs). This glorious magic is exactly what we experienced this past week.

We were really excited when we stumbled upon Labyrinth BCA last week. We spotted the sign and house turned brick and mortar as we were leaving another local beer establishment, made a mental note and kept this location in mind for a rainy day.

Faith stepped in and we found ourselves in the same neighborhood just a few days after our first encounter with Labyrinth. The sun was shining and it was a perfect 62-degree morning. We made our way to the entrance where it states above “Bagels, Coffee, Art”. We were beyond excited. A good bagel is hard to find in this area, especially after Big Apple Bagels closed a while ago.

Two large front windows engulf Labyrinth with light that help to wake up any guest who is still half asleep. Make your way up to the counter where you will be greeted with a smile and the smell of delicious coffee.

Labyrinth offers an array of hot and cold (caffeinated) beverages that are sure to put an extra kick in your stepped. For you guys that are constantly filled with energy and don’t need that extra boost, Labyrinth also carries Mexican sodas, Topo Chico, Chai and Taro Tea and, of course, hot chocolate. SIDE NOTE: Try a dirty Chai-basically hot Chai tea with a shot of espresso.

Name a time of day, and Labyrinth has a bagel for just the occasion. Make your A.M. even more amazing by choosing 1 out their 4 Breakfast Scrambles made with an ‘everything’ bagel and your choice of whichever breakfast mix intrigues your hunger. Choose between: bacon, cheddar cheese with spicy mayo; chorizo, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo; spam, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo; or caramelized onions with cheddar cheese. And all at $7 per bagel. Believe us, this well worth it. These bagels are so big that it’ll serve you as both breakfast and lunch.

If you’re not a breakfast person, no worries. These guys have you covered with bagels stuffed with the likes of spicy pepperoni, chipotle chicken salad, smoked salmon, hummus and more.

Make sure to pick out a cozy little corner while you wait for your beverage of choice and your bagel being prepared by the food truck parked out at the front (no worries, they bring it in and you order it at the same spot you order your coffee). Whether it’s comfy couch, a high top or a mosaic table you will surely feel inspired to work or have a great conversation due to the local art and foliage that is found throughout the premise. Our favorite spot was a couch in the entrance partition that was filled with natural light and some strategically placed paintings.

Labyrinth is located at 1009 West Maple, McAllen, TX. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; Sunday Closed. For more information, you can email them at labyrinthrg@gmail.com or follow them on their social media platforms @labyrinthbca for specials, new menu items and some chill feed

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.