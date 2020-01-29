EDINBURG - The Rotary Club of Edinburg proudly presents the 18th Annual CajunFest! CajunFest is the Edinburg Rotary's biggest fundraiser of the year. Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. – 12 midnight at the Echo Hotel & Conference Center.

Laissez Les bons temps rouler - Let the good times roll! Come out and join us for an exciting evening of live music, all you can eat Cajun food, all you can drink beverages and awesome live and blackboard auction items!

All proceeds from CajunFest support various charitable, humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs at both the local and international levels.

For sponsorship information or to purchase tickets, please contact any member of Edinburg Rotary or call the Echo Hotel at 956-383-3823. You can also purchase tickets online at rsabid.com (event code 78539). Individual tickets are $125.