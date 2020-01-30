Education Service Center Region 15 advises interested persons of the opportunity to file for candidacy for the Board of Directors of the Education Service Center Region 15. Applicants must be citizens of the United States, not less than 18 years of age, and residents of the area as designated by place. They may not be engaged professionally in education in a public school district, be a member of the school district board of trustees, or be a member of the board of any institution of higher education.

Filing period is from Feb. 1-20. Any eligible person wishing to seek election shall file in person at the office of the Executive Director located in the Education Service Center Region 15 Building, 612 South Irene, San Angelo, Texas. Filing by U.S. mail is also permitted; however, appropriate forms must be requested, completed and returned to Education Service Center Region 15, P.O. Box 5199; San Angelo, Texas 76902, by February 20, 2020. No filing fee is required.

Vacancies are:

PLACE 2 - Area III Counties: One Board member from each place to represent Brown County, Coleman County, San Saba County, and McCulloch County.

PLACE 5 - Area I Counties: One Board member from each place to represent Crockett County, Edwards County, Kimble County, Mason County, Menard County, Schleicher County, Sutton County, and Val Verde County.

For further information, you may call Casey Callahan, Ed.D., Executive Director, at (325) 658-6571.