The FCH coalition committee will be having a meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Brown County Extension Office. The coalition will be discussing upcoming clothing and textiles events and volunteers to help coach teams that will be participating in the contest. If you are interested in assisting with this project, please be in attendance. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

MAJOR STOCK SHOW PASSES

The following major stock show passes have arrived at the Extension Office:

• Fort Worth Stock Show

• San Angelo Stock Show

• San Antonio Stock Show

Please call or come by the office to get passes by Feb. 7 or Nick will take the packet to the show.

If you have signed up for any of these shows and are NOT going to be participating or have any other questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

MAJOR STOCK SHOW ANIMAL HEALTH REGULATIONS

FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW

If you are participating in the Ft. Worth Stock Show all species of livestock MUST HAVE HEALTH PAPERS FROM A VETERINARIAN WITHIN 30 DAYS OF SHOW.

SAN ANGELO

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding Gilts:

All certificates must be issued on or after January 14, 2020, with the following information:

A. Leptospirosis vaccination is required on breeding swine within 30 days prior to date of the sale (on or after January 14, 2020) with vaccine containing the following strains: Canicola, Hardjo, Icterohaemorrhagiae, Grippotyphosa, and Pomona. Vaccination date must appear on the health certificate.

B. A statement must appear that says the animal has not been fed garbage, has not been exposed to hog cholera or pseudorabies, does not originate from a quarantined herd, nor has the herd of origin had PRV within the last six months, nor have the entries themselves been vaccinated for PRV.

C. Gilt identification must be included on health certificate in form of validation number and ear notches.

D. All gilts must have tested negative for Brucellosis and Pseudorabies. Blood test must have been conducted within 30 days prior to the show. Results should be listed on health certificate.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

SAN ANTONIO

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

BREEDING SHEEP (INCLUDING WETHER DAM)

1. Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days.

2. Scrapie Premise Identification Ear Tag is required for sheep to be exhibited.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

HOUSTON

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

RODEO AUSTIN

All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP SERIES

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a Photography informational meeting on Wednesday February 19th, 5:00pm at the Brown County Extension Office. Please bring your camera, digital cameras are preferred. If you would like more information, contact the Extension Office.

FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIPS Texas Farm Bureau is offering up to 5 different scholarships. Each scholarship has different requirements to apply. You can visit texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/ to find out more information about each scholarship that is being offered. It is required that the student be a part of a member family to qualify and that membership must be maintained for the duration of the scholarship. The deadline to apply is March 2, 2020. Applications are available at my.texasfarmbureau.org.

COUNTY & DISTRICT TEEA SCHOLARSHIP

Brown County TEEA and District 7 TEEA offers a scholarship opportunity to a graduating senior from high school. If you are interested in applying for the county scholarship, there is an application that you will need to fill out. To be eligible for the district scholarship you would have needed to complete a 2019 4-H recordbook and the application material. The deadline to turn in your application and recordbook is February 14th. If you would like more information or have any questions, contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

2020 TEXAS 4-H VETERINARY SCIENCE SUMMER CAMPS

The 2020 Texas 4-H Veterinary Science summer camps dates have been released. Below is the dates and locations:

• Camp 1 – June 8-11 at Texas A&M University, College Station

• Camp 2 – June 15-17 at Texas A&M University, Kingsville

• Camp 3 – July 13-15 at West Texas A&M University, Canyon

The goal of the camps is to learn how to perform clinical skills on large and small animals under veterinary supervision and earn 33 clinic skill hours. The cost for the camp is $225 (includes, room, meals, and materials). You must be a 4-H member (age 12-18 as of Sept. 1, 2019). Each camp is limited to 25 participants. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 6. For more information contact the Extension Office.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began Aug. 15. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until Sept. 1, which is the actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before Sept. 1 it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after Oct. 31 the cost increases to $30.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Feb. 9 — Shooting Sports Practice, 2 p.m. at Woodman of the World Range

Feb. 9 — Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting, 5 p.m. at Youth Fair Barns

Feb. 11 — 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting, 5 p.m. at the Extension Office

Feb. 14 — Deadline to Submit County/District TEEA Scholarship

Feb. 14 — D-7 4-H Consumer Decision Making Contest in San Angelo

Feb. 17 — Extension Office Closed for Presidents’ Day

Feb. 19 – 4-H Photography Meeting, 5 p.m. at the Extension Office