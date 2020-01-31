BROWNWOOD ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)

MONDAY — Chocolate Bread Slice, Diced Peaches

TUESDAY — Homemade Pig in a Blanket, Diced Pears in light syrup

WEDNESDAY — Gooey Cinnamon Bun, Sweet Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY – Creamy Peach Oatmeal, Diced Peaches

FRIDAY — Sausage Biscuit Sandwich, Diced Pears in light syrup

Lunch - Elementary/Coggin Intermediate

(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Breaded Chicken Sandwich, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Tuna Salad Sandwich W/ Crackers, Whole Yellow Corn, Diced Peaches

TUESDAY — Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Crispy Fish & Chips, Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/crackers, Vegetarian Baked Beans, Sweet Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY — Beefy Macaroni W/ Roll, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap, Cooked Crinkle Cut Carrots, Juicy Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY — Classic Pepperoni Pizza, Beef Fingers Rice Bowl, Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich W/crackers, Buttered Green Peas, Diced Pears in light syrup

FRIDAY — Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Savory Meatball Sub, Sweet & Sour Pulled Pork Over Whole Wheat Lomein, Green Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce Cup

Lunch - Middle School

(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Mozzarella-stuffed Pizza Sticks With Marinara Sauce, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Chilled Tuna Salad Sub

TUESDAY — Homemade Turkey & Rice Burrito, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Juicy Turkey Hot Dog

WEDNESDAY — BBQ Chicken Pizza, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers, Country Fried Steak Potato Bowl

THURSDAY – Beefy Lasagna W/ Breadstick, Spicy Whole Grain Chicken Tenders With Dinner Roll, Grilled Cheeseburger

FRIDAY – Juicy Pulled Pork Nachos, Juicy Pulled Pork Whole Wheat Sandwich, Golden Chicken Corn Dog

Lunch - High School

(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Chicken Nuggets W/ Roll, Mozzarella-stuffed Pizza Sticks With Marinara Sauce, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Chilled Tuna Salad Sub

TUESDAY — Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Homemade Chili Hot Dog, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Homemade Turkey & Rice Burrito

WEDNESDAY — BBQ Chicken Pizza, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers, Country Fried Steak Potato Bowl, Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice

THURSDAY – Spicy Whole Grain Chicken Tenders With Dinner Roll, Vegetable Beef Lomein W/ Rice, Beef Chile Colorado With Tortilla & Rice, Beefy Lasagna W/ Breadstick

FRIDAY – Juicy Pulled Pork Nachos, Juicy Pulled Pork Whole Wheat Sandwich, Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll

EARLY ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)

MONDAY — Sausage kolache, muffin, yogurt

TUESDAY — Breakfast taquito, breakfast strudel, cheese stick

WEDNESDAY — Waffles, sausage, breakfast parfait

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, yogurt

FRIDAY — French toast, sausage, muffin, yogurt

Lunch - All Schools

(Includes fruit and milk daily.)

MONDAY — Enchiladas, taquitos, queso, beans, corn, salsa, fruit crisp

TUESDAY — Crispy tacos, Frito pie, veggi cup, beans, salsa, salad, orange smiles

WEDNESDAY — Lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells, chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Tuscan vegetables, roll, fruit cup, cookie

THURSDAY — Pizza, garden salad, carrots, apple slices

FRIDAY — Fish sticks, shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, BBQ on a bun, coleslaw, green beans, orange smiles, brownie

BANGS ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Cereal bar, string cheese

TUESDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt

WEDNESDAY – Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY – Mini-blueberry pancakes, yogurt

FRIDAY – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Lunch - Elementary School

(Served with milk, fruit daily.)

MONDAY – Quesadillas, beans, corn, salsa, salad

TUESDAY – Pizza, marinara sauce, garden salad, green beans, fruit cup

WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, celery sticks, carrots, peaches, pudding

THURSDAY – Steak fingers, potatoes, gravy, roll, tomato cup, bananas

FRIDAY – Sloppy joe, tater tots, vegetable medley, pears, brownie

Lunch - Middle School

(Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Meatball sub, tater tots, veggie cup, strawberries

TUESDAY – Enchilada casserole, beans, corn, salsa, Rice Krispy Treat

WEDNESDAY — Fish nuggets, mac and cheese, green beans, garden salad, grapes

THURSDAY — Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, soup, tomato cup, fruity gelatin

FRIDAY – Hamburger, burger salad, chips, carrots, cucumber slices, brownie

Lunch - High School

(Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)

MONDAY – Popcorn chicken, gravy, roll, potatoes

TUESDAY – French bread pizza, marinara sauce

WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, chips, pudding

THURSDAY – Quesadilla, Spanish rice, corn, beans,

FRIDAY – Sloppy joe sandwich, tater tots, cake

BLANKET ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Kolache, yogurt

TUESDAY – Power breakfast: biscuit, eggs, gravy, bacon

WEDNESDAY – Breakfast sandwich

THURSDAY – Pancakes, sausage, yogurt

FRIDAY – Breakfast burrito, yogurt

Lunch - All Schools

(Served with milk, fruit daily.)

MONDAY – Pizza, garden salad, carrots

TUESDAY – Frito pie, veggie cup, pinto beans, salsa, sherbet

WEDNESDAY – Corn dog, sweet potato fries, garden salad, grapes

THURSDAY – Cheese ravioli with meat sauce, broccoli with cheese sauce, bread stick, cookie

FRIDAY – Cheeseburger, hamburger garnish, oven fries, carrots, peas

BROOKESMITH ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Pancakes, bacon

TUESDAY – Sunrise sandwich

WEDNESDAY – French toast, sausage patty

THURSDAY – Oatmeal, toast

FRIDAY – Breakfast burritos, hash browns

Lunch - All Schools

(Served with milk daily.)

MONDAY – Philly cheese steak, roasted, potatoes, tomatoes, bananas

TUESDAY – Pizza dippers, marinara, salad, California blend fruit

WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, celery stick, baby carrots, fruit cup

THURSDAY – Quesadillas, corn, beans, apples

FRIDAY – Popcorn chicken, garlic toast, fries, broccoli, peach cup

MAY ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Yogurt, toast

TUESDAY – Breakfast pizza

WEDNESDAY – French toast, sausage

THURSDAY – Breakfast burrito

FRIDAY – Muffins, cheese

Lunch - All Schools

(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)

MONDAY – Ham and cheese subs, green beans, chips

TUESDAY – Beef and bean burrito, ranch beans, Spanish rice, carrots

WEDNESDAY – Shepard’s pie, cooked carrots, cauliflower, rolls

THURSDAY — Chicken pot pie, celery, rolls

FRIDAY – Chicken on a bun, french fries, baked beans, broccoli

ZEPHYR ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Sausage kolache, yogurt

TUESDAY – Cheese omelet wrap

WEDNESDAY – Chicken and biscuit

THURSDAY – Breakfast strudel

FRIDAY – Donut, sausage

Lunch - All Schools

(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)

MONDAY – Country fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, okra, rolls, mixed berries

TUESDAY – Meat and cheese chalupas, salsa, cucumbers, refried beans, salad, applesauce

WEDNESDAY – Chicken tenders, biscuit, gravy, broccoli, sweet potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie

THURSDAY – Pizza, garden salad, carrots, apple slices

FRIDAY – Chicken sandwich, celery, green beans, orange smiles, brownie