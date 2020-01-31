BROWNWOOD ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)
MONDAY — Chocolate Bread Slice, Diced Peaches
TUESDAY — Homemade Pig in a Blanket, Diced Pears in light syrup
WEDNESDAY — Gooey Cinnamon Bun, Sweet Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY – Creamy Peach Oatmeal, Diced Peaches
FRIDAY — Sausage Biscuit Sandwich, Diced Pears in light syrup
Lunch - Elementary/Coggin Intermediate
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Breaded Chicken Sandwich, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Tuna Salad Sandwich W/ Crackers, Whole Yellow Corn, Diced Peaches
TUESDAY — Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Crispy Fish & Chips, Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/crackers, Vegetarian Baked Beans, Sweet Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY — Beefy Macaroni W/ Roll, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap, Cooked Crinkle Cut Carrots, Juicy Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY — Classic Pepperoni Pizza, Beef Fingers Rice Bowl, Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich W/crackers, Buttered Green Peas, Diced Pears in light syrup
FRIDAY — Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Savory Meatball Sub, Sweet & Sour Pulled Pork Over Whole Wheat Lomein, Green Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce Cup
Lunch - Middle School
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Mozzarella-stuffed Pizza Sticks With Marinara Sauce, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Chilled Tuna Salad Sub
TUESDAY — Homemade Turkey & Rice Burrito, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Juicy Turkey Hot Dog
WEDNESDAY — BBQ Chicken Pizza, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers, Country Fried Steak Potato Bowl
THURSDAY – Beefy Lasagna W/ Breadstick, Spicy Whole Grain Chicken Tenders With Dinner Roll, Grilled Cheeseburger
FRIDAY – Juicy Pulled Pork Nachos, Juicy Pulled Pork Whole Wheat Sandwich, Golden Chicken Corn Dog
Lunch - High School
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Chicken Nuggets W/ Roll, Mozzarella-stuffed Pizza Sticks With Marinara Sauce, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Chilled Tuna Salad Sub
TUESDAY — Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Homemade Chili Hot Dog, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Homemade Turkey & Rice Burrito
WEDNESDAY — BBQ Chicken Pizza, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers, Country Fried Steak Potato Bowl, Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice
THURSDAY – Spicy Whole Grain Chicken Tenders With Dinner Roll, Vegetable Beef Lomein W/ Rice, Beef Chile Colorado With Tortilla & Rice, Beefy Lasagna W/ Breadstick
FRIDAY – Juicy Pulled Pork Nachos, Juicy Pulled Pork Whole Wheat Sandwich, Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll
EARLY ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)
MONDAY — Sausage kolache, muffin, yogurt
TUESDAY — Breakfast taquito, breakfast strudel, cheese stick
WEDNESDAY — Waffles, sausage, breakfast parfait
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, yogurt
FRIDAY — French toast, sausage, muffin, yogurt
Lunch - All Schools
(Includes fruit and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Enchiladas, taquitos, queso, beans, corn, salsa, fruit crisp
TUESDAY — Crispy tacos, Frito pie, veggi cup, beans, salsa, salad, orange smiles
WEDNESDAY — Lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells, chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Tuscan vegetables, roll, fruit cup, cookie
THURSDAY — Pizza, garden salad, carrots, apple slices
FRIDAY — Fish sticks, shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, BBQ on a bun, coleslaw, green beans, orange smiles, brownie
BANGS ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Cereal bar, string cheese
TUESDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt
WEDNESDAY – Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY – Mini-blueberry pancakes, yogurt
FRIDAY – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
Lunch - Elementary School
(Served with milk, fruit daily.)
MONDAY – Quesadillas, beans, corn, salsa, salad
TUESDAY – Pizza, marinara sauce, garden salad, green beans, fruit cup
WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, celery sticks, carrots, peaches, pudding
THURSDAY – Steak fingers, potatoes, gravy, roll, tomato cup, bananas
FRIDAY – Sloppy joe, tater tots, vegetable medley, pears, brownie
Lunch - Middle School
(Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Meatball sub, tater tots, veggie cup, strawberries
TUESDAY – Enchilada casserole, beans, corn, salsa, Rice Krispy Treat
WEDNESDAY — Fish nuggets, mac and cheese, green beans, garden salad, grapes
THURSDAY — Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, soup, tomato cup, fruity gelatin
FRIDAY – Hamburger, burger salad, chips, carrots, cucumber slices, brownie
Lunch - High School
(Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)
MONDAY – Popcorn chicken, gravy, roll, potatoes
TUESDAY – French bread pizza, marinara sauce
WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, chips, pudding
THURSDAY – Quesadilla, Spanish rice, corn, beans,
FRIDAY – Sloppy joe sandwich, tater tots, cake
BLANKET ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Kolache, yogurt
TUESDAY – Power breakfast: biscuit, eggs, gravy, bacon
WEDNESDAY – Breakfast sandwich
THURSDAY – Pancakes, sausage, yogurt
FRIDAY – Breakfast burrito, yogurt
Lunch - All Schools
(Served with milk, fruit daily.)
MONDAY – Pizza, garden salad, carrots
TUESDAY – Frito pie, veggie cup, pinto beans, salsa, sherbet
WEDNESDAY – Corn dog, sweet potato fries, garden salad, grapes
THURSDAY – Cheese ravioli with meat sauce, broccoli with cheese sauce, bread stick, cookie
FRIDAY – Cheeseburger, hamburger garnish, oven fries, carrots, peas
BROOKESMITH ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Pancakes, bacon
TUESDAY – Sunrise sandwich
WEDNESDAY – French toast, sausage patty
THURSDAY – Oatmeal, toast
FRIDAY – Breakfast burritos, hash browns
Lunch - All Schools
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Philly cheese steak, roasted, potatoes, tomatoes, bananas
TUESDAY – Pizza dippers, marinara, salad, California blend fruit
WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, celery stick, baby carrots, fruit cup
THURSDAY – Quesadillas, corn, beans, apples
FRIDAY – Popcorn chicken, garlic toast, fries, broccoli, peach cup
MAY ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Yogurt, toast
TUESDAY – Breakfast pizza
WEDNESDAY – French toast, sausage
THURSDAY – Breakfast burrito
FRIDAY – Muffins, cheese
Lunch - All Schools
(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)
MONDAY – Ham and cheese subs, green beans, chips
TUESDAY – Beef and bean burrito, ranch beans, Spanish rice, carrots
WEDNESDAY – Shepard’s pie, cooked carrots, cauliflower, rolls
THURSDAY — Chicken pot pie, celery, rolls
FRIDAY – Chicken on a bun, french fries, baked beans, broccoli
ZEPHYR ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Sausage kolache, yogurt
TUESDAY – Cheese omelet wrap
WEDNESDAY – Chicken and biscuit
THURSDAY – Breakfast strudel
FRIDAY – Donut, sausage
Lunch - All Schools
(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)
MONDAY – Country fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, okra, rolls, mixed berries
TUESDAY – Meat and cheese chalupas, salsa, cucumbers, refried beans, salad, applesauce
WEDNESDAY – Chicken tenders, biscuit, gravy, broccoli, sweet potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie
THURSDAY – Pizza, garden salad, carrots, apple slices
FRIDAY – Chicken sandwich, celery, green beans, orange smiles, brownie