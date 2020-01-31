The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Eddie Ray Armstrong and Marcella Florence Grice
Edward Roland Berry and Tammy Lynn Berry
Justin Andrew Hanson and Sarah Ann Maass
Jeremy Quinn Houston and Katy Lynn Loeffler
Caitlin Victoria Thomas and Emily Morgan Stephens
David William Ulrich and Lynda Janece Hutchins
Heath Kylie Allen and Amelia Hunter Hamrick
Nolberto Martinez Jr. and Aracely Ibarra
Nicholas Perez and Juarez alicia Vallecillo
Larry Dwayne Potter III and Hannah Elizabeth Williams
Reynaldo Diaz and Leticia Ann Torrez
Kouri David Hahn and Dora Alicia Garcia
Scott Alan Morelock and Tracy Stanislaw Philbrick
Denny William Watts and Margaret Delia Portnajmer
Casey Logsdon Gray and Brittnie Nicole Domenosky
Cody Noah Huseman and Brooke Kacy Allen
The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office
Joshua Brent Carlock, official oppression
Dustin Scott Atkins, criminal trespass
Kylee Shee Rittiner, declartion of nolle prosequi
Florentino Steven Lucero Jr., assault cause bodily injury, resist arrest search or transport, reckless driving, DWI
Ledon Davion Ayers, declaration of nolle prosequi
Sherman Bell, prohibited weapon knuckles
Sherman Wayne Bell, possession of marijuana over 2 ounces less than 4 ounces
Kiley Amethyst Burns, declaration of nolle prosequi
Katherine Childress, criminal trespass
Casey Bryan Childs, declaration of nolle prosequi
Michael Logan Coyle, declaration of nolle prosequi
Candice Kathleen Edwards, theft of property greater than $100 under $750
Antwon Ellis, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Jesse Allen Ellis Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi
Jacob Allen Goldsboro, declaration of nolle prosequi (four cases)
Dusty Skylar Hernandez, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Robert Wayne Hetzel, declaration of nolle prosequi
Gerardo Mares, assault causes bodily injury family violence
David Justin Martin, criminal mischief over $100, resist arrest search, evading arrest detention
Michael Lynn Massey, criminal trespass
Timothy Michael McGinnis, declaration of nolle prosequi
John Paul Solis, declaration of nolle prosequi
Cesily Spencer, DWI
William Tatum, declaration of nolle prosequi
Christopher Lee Taylor, declaration of nolle prosequi
Albert Manuel Cepeda, declaration of nolle prosequi (three cases)
Toashia Laneal Matthews, declaration of nolle prosequi
Ronald Eugene McCune, violate bond/protective order
Martin Brandon Dudley, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, declaration of nolle prosequi
Franky Gonzalez, appeal JP4 open container
Viviana Capetillo Arredondo, failure to ID giving false
Sandra Marie Bale, fraud destroy removal
Brandi Marae Bebee, assault causes bodily injury
Justin Daniel Becker, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Tracy Darlene Bell, assault causes bodily injury
Christopher Wayne Byrd, declaration of nolle prosequi
Duane Stanley Carpenter, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Junior Cobio, assault causes bodily injury
Jared James Crouch, declaration of nolle prosequi
Tony Lee Cunningham, declaration of nolle prosequi
David K. Prosise, suit on debt
Texas Department of Public Safey, all other civil cases
Chaynenne Michael Crespo, terroristic threat, assault causing bodily injury family violence
Donald Ray Lieberman, public harassment
Benjamin Zachary Durkop, harassment (three cases)
John Wesley Armstrong, DWI
Crystal Anette Bates, criminal trespass
Ryan Dallas Brown, burglary of vehicle, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
Victoria Brooke Carmack, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Sergio Hernandez Cervantes, assault causes bodily injury
Joshua Velasquez Estrada, violate bond/protective order
Christopher Ryan Fell, declaration of nolle prosequi
Israel Paul Gonzales, harassment
Roberto Hernandez Jr., theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500
Gable Lee Perez, false statement to peace officer
Jordan William Holder, declaration of nolle prosequi
Mandy Marie Hudson, DWI
Ernest Christopher Hufford, declaration of nolle prosequi
William Ross McDonald, DWI
Brandon Vega Moreno, declaration of nolle prosequi
Saladin Shad Schoen, DWI
James Cleveland Simmons, theft of property greater than $750 under $2,500
Jessie Ray Walls, display fictitious registration
Tricia Suzanne Webb, DWI
Daniel Glynn Wristen, declaration of nolle prosequi
Jerry Wayne Allgood,, assault causes bodily injury family violence
Crystal Michelle Duran, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Brad Allen Fulcher Jr., assault causes bodily injury
John Robert Gudramovics, declaration of nolle prosequi
Joshua Kaine Hamlett, declaration of nolle prosequi
Codie James Ledlow, assault family violence
Michael Isiaha Mims, declaration of nolle prosequi
Cecil Otieno Ouma, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, reckless driving
Larry Pierson Jr., possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Quentin Jacob Ramon, interfere with public duties
Misty Dawn Riddle, declaration of nolle prosequi
Jesse Anthony Roper, declaration of nolle prosequi
Gilbert Sanchez, assault family violence causes bodily injury
Corbyn Ray Shaw, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
John Edward Sluss, declaration of nolle prosequi
Dalton Macoy Sparks, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Aaron Shane White, declaration of nolle prosequi
Devin Blake Winters, declaration of nolle prosequi (four cases)
David Zamora Jr., violate protective order
Farrah Renee Boykin, declaration of nolle prosequi
Lora Kay Burns, declaration of nolle prosequi
Reagan Joe Burns, declaration of nolle prosequi
Alexander Chambers, interfere with emergency request
Magaly Chavez, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Nicholas Renee Christopher, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Kevin Wayne Cogan, declaration of nolle prosequi
Annabelle Emily Cox, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Gerald Ray Collins, duty on striking fixture
Doris Evelyn Jo Dorries, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
David John Duhr Jr., theft of property greater than $100 less than $750
Candice Kathleen Edwards, theft of property greater than $100 less than $750
Stanton Leigh Fanning, declaration of nolle prosequi
Brandon Neil Gates, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
Jaime Javier Guerrero, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Eddie Philip Hernandez, assault causes bodily injury
Elvin Lee Hogue, possession use inhale/ingest (two cases)
David Bruce Knight, declaration of nolle prosequi
Billy Adell McNeese, DWI
Nicholas Martinez, assault causes bodily injury
Jason Brent Milam, display fictitious motor vehicle registration
Kyler Giles Mitchell, declaration of nolle prosequi
Jerry Benjamin Molley, declaration of nolle prosequi
Fernando Santos Perez, declaration of nolle prosequi
Sean Kelly Reed, unlawful restraint
Jessica Nicole Rendon, DWI
Luis Fernando Romero, declaration of nolle prosequi
Timmy Lee Sims, false drug test with device
Deborah Joretta Stewart, criminal mischief greater than $100
Tac Wesley Stewart, unlawful carrying weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Amber Tibet’s Statton, declaration of nolle prosequi
Derrick Andrew Vela, DWI
Cynthia Darlene Webb, false drug test false device
Lonnie Ray Wooten, DWI second
The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kasey Kingery, contract- consumer/commercial debt
In re: Mary Romona Salazar vs. adult name change
American Express National Banks vs. Darvel Hutchins, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Ovation Services LLC vs. Kimberly R. Vasquez-Bethke, tax cases
Senior Rehab Solutions LLC vs. Gruenepointe 1 Brownwood LLC DBA Songbird Lodge, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Discover Bank vs. Randolph Crosby II, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Raymond Todd Pennington vs. Meranda Kay Pennington, divorce
Amy Shirlene Bradley vs. Dennis Dwayne Bradley, divorce
Kim Choeurn Chay vs. Anthony Green, divorce
In the estate of: Raymond Silva Sr. deceased vs. all other family law
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Inez R. Dimas, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Dennis James Cox vs. Brownwood Hospital LP DBA Brownwood Regional Medical Center, all other civil cases
PCA Acquisitions V LLC Assignee of Capital One NA vs. Herman L. Jones, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Monsanto Company vs. Raymond Gregory, contract- consumer/commercial debt
In re order for foreclosure 835 FM 2126 vs. George Griffin and the estate of Nadine Griffin, all other civil cases
Cazenovia Creek Investment Management LLC A Delaware Limited Liability Company vs. Elisa Marie Herrera Et Al, tax cases
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Moira McCue, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kyler Faulkner, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rosemary Brown, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Second Round Sub LLC assignee of Community Bank (The Buckle) vs. Randy Salinas, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Unified CCR LLC vs. Tonya McDowell, contract- consumer/commercial debt
In the matter of Kevin Wayne Whitman an adult vs. all other family law
Jennifer May Clower vs. Mark Blayke Deegear, divorce
C.D.F. vs. J.F., divorce
Zachary Caleb Melton vs. Joanne Jeanette Melton, divorce
Emilio Jose Salazar vs. Amanda Hernandez, divorce
Melody Nowowiejski vs. Jermome Nowowiejski, divorce
Synchrony Bank vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Michelle Lee Seely vs. adult name change
Allen Shan Green vs. Pamela Lyn Green, divorce
Rachel Shiloh Dunn, vs. Ryan John Dunn, divorce
Mary Elizabeth Collins vs. Gerald Ray Collins, divorce
Erica Michelle Ezra vs. Chris Carrington Ezra, divorce
Anna Luisha Hughes vs. Richie David Hughes, divorce
McBank, formerly known as Mills County State Bank vs. Big Country Firearms Inc., Heart of Texas EMS Inc. and David Furry, individually, contract-consumer/commercial debt
American Express National Bank vs. Steffanie L. Sharp, contract- consumer/commercial debt
Carlton Dwayne McMillan vs. name change
Christine Cooper vs. Texas Workforce Commission and Canada Corp., all other civil cases
Mollie Moreno vs. Dylon Moreno, divorce
Tammy Abigail Camp vs. Roger Lynn Camp, divorce
Kelley Ann Potts vs. Joel Potts, divorce
Sammy James Peel vs. Earla Rae harvey, divorce
Cortney Brianne Kemp vs. Aaron Don Kemp, divorce
Michelle Rena Oden vs. Clifton Leon Oden II, divorce