The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Eddie Ray Armstrong and Marcella Florence Grice

Edward Roland Berry and Tammy Lynn Berry

Justin Andrew Hanson and Sarah Ann Maass

Jeremy Quinn Houston and Katy Lynn Loeffler

Caitlin Victoria Thomas and Emily Morgan Stephens

David William Ulrich and Lynda Janece Hutchins

Heath Kylie Allen and Amelia Hunter Hamrick

Nolberto Martinez Jr. and Aracely Ibarra

Nicholas Perez and Juarez alicia Vallecillo

Larry Dwayne Potter III and Hannah Elizabeth Williams

Reynaldo Diaz and Leticia Ann Torrez

Kouri David Hahn and Dora Alicia Garcia

Scott Alan Morelock and Tracy Stanislaw Philbrick

Denny William Watts and Margaret Delia Portnajmer

Casey Logsdon Gray and Brittnie Nicole Domenosky

Cody Noah Huseman and Brooke Kacy Allen

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office

Joshua Brent Carlock, official oppression

Dustin Scott Atkins, criminal trespass

Kylee Shee Rittiner, declartion of nolle prosequi

Florentino Steven Lucero Jr., assault cause bodily injury, resist arrest search or transport, reckless driving, DWI

Ledon Davion Ayers, declaration of nolle prosequi

Sherman Bell, prohibited weapon knuckles

Sherman Wayne Bell, possession of marijuana over 2 ounces less than 4 ounces

Kiley Amethyst Burns, declaration of nolle prosequi

Katherine Childress, criminal trespass

Casey Bryan Childs, declaration of nolle prosequi

Michael Logan Coyle, declaration of nolle prosequi

Candice Kathleen Edwards, theft of property greater than $100 under $750

Antwon Ellis, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Jesse Allen Ellis Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi

Jacob Allen Goldsboro, declaration of nolle prosequi (four cases)

Dusty Skylar Hernandez, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Robert Wayne Hetzel, declaration of nolle prosequi

Gerardo Mares, assault causes bodily injury family violence

David Justin Martin, criminal mischief over $100, resist arrest search, evading arrest detention

Michael Lynn Massey, criminal trespass

Timothy Michael McGinnis, declaration of nolle prosequi

John Paul Solis, declaration of nolle prosequi

Cesily Spencer, DWI

William Tatum, declaration of nolle prosequi

Christopher Lee Taylor, declaration of nolle prosequi

Albert Manuel Cepeda, declaration of nolle prosequi (three cases)

Toashia Laneal Matthews, declaration of nolle prosequi

Ronald Eugene McCune, violate bond/protective order

Martin Brandon Dudley, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, declaration of nolle prosequi

Franky Gonzalez, appeal JP4 open container

Viviana Capetillo Arredondo, failure to ID giving false

Sandra Marie Bale, fraud destroy removal

Brandi Marae Bebee, assault causes bodily injury

Justin Daniel Becker, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Tracy Darlene Bell, assault causes bodily injury

Christopher Wayne Byrd, declaration of nolle prosequi

Duane Stanley Carpenter, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Junior Cobio, assault causes bodily injury

Jared James Crouch, declaration of nolle prosequi

Tony Lee Cunningham, declaration of nolle prosequi

David K. Prosise, suit on debt

Texas Department of Public Safey, all other civil cases

Chaynenne Michael Crespo, terroristic threat, assault causing bodily injury family violence

Donald Ray Lieberman, public harassment

Benjamin Zachary Durkop, harassment (three cases)

John Wesley Armstrong, DWI

Crystal Anette Bates, criminal trespass

Ryan Dallas Brown, burglary of vehicle, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

Victoria Brooke Carmack, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Sergio Hernandez Cervantes, assault causes bodily injury

Joshua Velasquez Estrada, violate bond/protective order

Christopher Ryan Fell, declaration of nolle prosequi

Israel Paul Gonzales, harassment

Roberto Hernandez Jr., theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500

Gable Lee Perez, false statement to peace officer

Jordan William Holder, declaration of nolle prosequi

Mandy Marie Hudson, DWI

Ernest Christopher Hufford, declaration of nolle prosequi

William Ross McDonald, DWI

Brandon Vega Moreno, declaration of nolle prosequi

Saladin Shad Schoen, DWI

James Cleveland Simmons, theft of property greater than $750 under $2,500

Jessie Ray Walls, display fictitious registration

Tricia Suzanne Webb, DWI

Daniel Glynn Wristen, declaration of nolle prosequi

Jerry Wayne Allgood,, assault causes bodily injury family violence

Crystal Michelle Duran, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Brad Allen Fulcher Jr., assault causes bodily injury

John Robert Gudramovics, declaration of nolle prosequi

Joshua Kaine Hamlett, declaration of nolle prosequi

Codie James Ledlow, assault family violence

Michael Isiaha Mims, declaration of nolle prosequi

Cecil Otieno Ouma, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, reckless driving

Larry Pierson Jr., possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Quentin Jacob Ramon, interfere with public duties

Misty Dawn Riddle, declaration of nolle prosequi

Jesse Anthony Roper, declaration of nolle prosequi

Gilbert Sanchez, assault family violence causes bodily injury

Corbyn Ray Shaw, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

John Edward Sluss, declaration of nolle prosequi

Dalton Macoy Sparks, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Aaron Shane White, declaration of nolle prosequi

Devin Blake Winters, declaration of nolle prosequi (four cases)

David Zamora Jr., violate protective order

Farrah Renee Boykin, declaration of nolle prosequi

Lora Kay Burns, declaration of nolle prosequi

Reagan Joe Burns, declaration of nolle prosequi

Alexander Chambers, interfere with emergency request

Magaly Chavez, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Nicholas Renee Christopher, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Kevin Wayne Cogan, declaration of nolle prosequi

Annabelle Emily Cox, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Gerald Ray Collins, duty on striking fixture

Doris Evelyn Jo Dorries, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

David John Duhr Jr., theft of property greater than $100 less than $750

Stanton Leigh Fanning, declaration of nolle prosequi

Brandon Neil Gates, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

Jaime Javier Guerrero, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Eddie Philip Hernandez, assault causes bodily injury

Elvin Lee Hogue, possession use inhale/ingest (two cases)

David Bruce Knight, declaration of nolle prosequi

Billy Adell McNeese, DWI

Nicholas Martinez, assault causes bodily injury

Jason Brent Milam, display fictitious motor vehicle registration

Kyler Giles Mitchell, declaration of nolle prosequi

Jerry Benjamin Molley, declaration of nolle prosequi

Fernando Santos Perez, declaration of nolle prosequi

Sean Kelly Reed, unlawful restraint

Jessica Nicole Rendon, DWI

Luis Fernando Romero, declaration of nolle prosequi

Timmy Lee Sims, false drug test with device

Deborah Joretta Stewart, criminal mischief greater than $100

Tac Wesley Stewart, unlawful carrying weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Amber Tibet’s Statton, declaration of nolle prosequi

Derrick Andrew Vela, DWI

Cynthia Darlene Webb, false drug test false device

Lonnie Ray Wooten, DWI second

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kasey Kingery, contract- consumer/commercial debt

In re: Mary Romona Salazar vs. adult name change

American Express National Banks vs. Darvel Hutchins, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Ovation Services LLC vs. Kimberly R. Vasquez-Bethke, tax cases

Senior Rehab Solutions LLC vs. Gruenepointe 1 Brownwood LLC DBA Songbird Lodge, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Discover Bank vs. Randolph Crosby II, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Raymond Todd Pennington vs. Meranda Kay Pennington, divorce

Amy Shirlene Bradley vs. Dennis Dwayne Bradley, divorce

Kim Choeurn Chay vs. Anthony Green, divorce

In the estate of: Raymond Silva Sr. deceased vs. all other family law

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Inez R. Dimas, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Dennis James Cox vs. Brownwood Hospital LP DBA Brownwood Regional Medical Center, all other civil cases

PCA Acquisitions V LLC Assignee of Capital One NA vs. Herman L. Jones, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Monsanto Company vs. Raymond Gregory, contract- consumer/commercial debt

In re order for foreclosure 835 FM 2126 vs. George Griffin and the estate of Nadine Griffin, all other civil cases

Cazenovia Creek Investment Management LLC A Delaware Limited Liability Company vs. Elisa Marie Herrera Et Al, tax cases

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Moira McCue, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kyler Faulkner, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rosemary Brown, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Second Round Sub LLC assignee of Community Bank (The Buckle) vs. Randy Salinas, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Unified CCR LLC vs. Tonya McDowell, contract- consumer/commercial debt

In the matter of Kevin Wayne Whitman an adult vs. all other family law

Jennifer May Clower vs. Mark Blayke Deegear, divorce

C.D.F. vs. J.F., divorce

Zachary Caleb Melton vs. Joanne Jeanette Melton, divorce

Emilio Jose Salazar vs. Amanda Hernandez, divorce

Melody Nowowiejski vs. Jermome Nowowiejski, divorce

Synchrony Bank vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Michelle Lee Seely vs. adult name change

Allen Shan Green vs. Pamela Lyn Green, divorce

Rachel Shiloh Dunn, vs. Ryan John Dunn, divorce

Mary Elizabeth Collins vs. Gerald Ray Collins, divorce

Erica Michelle Ezra vs. Chris Carrington Ezra, divorce

Anna Luisha Hughes vs. Richie David Hughes, divorce

McBank, formerly known as Mills County State Bank vs. Big Country Firearms Inc., Heart of Texas EMS Inc. and David Furry, individually, contract-consumer/commercial debt

American Express National Bank vs. Steffanie L. Sharp, contract- consumer/commercial debt

Carlton Dwayne McMillan vs. name change

Christine Cooper vs. Texas Workforce Commission and Canada Corp., all other civil cases

Mollie Moreno vs. Dylon Moreno, divorce

Tammy Abigail Camp vs. Roger Lynn Camp, divorce

Kelley Ann Potts vs. Joel Potts, divorce

Sammy James Peel vs. Earla Rae harvey, divorce

Cortney Brianne Kemp vs. Aaron Don Kemp, divorce

Michelle Rena Oden vs. Clifton Leon Oden II, divorce