The Brown County Republican Party will host a forum for candidates in the March 3 Republican Party primary election beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3 at Victory Life Church, 901 C.C. Woodson in Brownwood.

All candidates in a contested race will be allowed two minutes to introduce themselves.

Questions will be submitted to candidates running for U.S. representative in District 11 and state representative in District 60. Candidates will have two minutes to respond, Rebuttals are not encouraged but if a rebuttal is required, 30 seconds will be allowed.

Voters will be able to meet candidates after the forum.

Candidates in contested races are:

• State representative District 60 — Jon Francis, Christopher M. Perricone, Glenn Rogers and Kellye Sorelle

• U.S. representative District 11 — Gene Barber, Brandon Batch, Jamie Berryhill, J.D. Faircloth, Casey Gray, J.Ross Lacy, Ned Luscombe, August Pfluger, Robert Tucker and Wesley W. Virdell.

• 11th Court of Appeals Place 2 — Frank Hunold and Bruce Williams.

Candidates and uncontested races will not speak but will be recognized.