Two people are dead after a shooting in a Pflugerville neighborhood Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Pflugerville police responded at around 7:52 p.m. to reports of shots being fired in the 800 block of Cheyenne Valley Cove, just south of Gattis School Road.

Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds who were then taken to a hospital. Both the man, 53-year-old Timothy Niles, and the woman, 56-year-old Patricia Niles, are now dead, police said.

The two were married, Police Department spokeswoman Maggie Holman said. She could not share more information on the incident.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement Sunday, "but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public at this time."