Ever since the Amarillo Sod Poodles revealed its mascot in November 2018, the Panhandle community, and beyond, have embraced the team’s branding, wearing apparel and sporting memorabilia purchased from various shops throughout the Panhandle, including the team’s own shop located at Hodgetown, the home ballpark the team plays at.

Shane Philipps, director of public relations and baseball operations for the team, said the community’s support has been nonstop since November 2018.

“It has been a constant flow of just community backing this team and this organization with the branding and with the color scheme,” he said. “It’s something special. It’s really pleasing to see, when you are at the grocery store and at the gas station or just walking around and you just see a hat, or you see a shirt, or you see a little key chain or any other novelty item. It’s just gratifying to know that a lot of hard work on our side of things, but also a lot of time, being able to invest from the community’s standpoint, has been undergoing the entire time since we launched.”

Tony Ensor, the president and general manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, said like the majority of baseball teams, hats serve as the most sold item for the team. Other popular items include baseballs, mini bats as well as other wearable items like jerseys and t-shirts.

While the team does not publicly release its sales numbers, Ensor said the team landed as one of the top 10 teams in Minor League Baseball when it came to 2019 sales.

“We are still shipping gear all over the country, all over the world, still at this point,” Ensor said. “We are ready and excited for the 2020 season… Every year, it’s a completely different animal. Just like most retail locations, we will be getting rid of the things that are left in ’19, which we don’t have a lot left now, and gearing up for all 2020 new gear. That will have different colors, different logos.”

For the 2020 season, the team will embrace four different types of branding for its merchandise, including the general Amarillo Sod Poodles gear as well as the 2019 season championship year. But the team will also produce items related to Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” initative, as the “Pointy Boots de Amarillo” as well as merchandise related to Amarillo hosting the 2020 Texas League All-Star Game.

Philipps said each brand will have its own unique set of merchandise. He hopes the sales numbers will continue to grow into the 2020 season.

The goal is to have an almost constant rotation of new merchandise and new items into the team store, in particular, Philipps said.

“Every time a fan is going to come into the store, granted maybe not every single day if they come every single day, but at least to the casual fan, every time they come into the store, there is going to be a new item,” he said. “There is going to be new merchandise that is going to pique their interest… It’s a constant process that we are looking at, just adding to the store. It’s always putting in merchandise, waiting that series out, and then bringing in new merchandise.”

The amount of merchandise in the community spreads the word about the team, not only in the Panhandle but throughout the United States as well as the world, Philipps said.

“Somebody who maybe doesn’t know about the team or has heard about the team, but didn’t really think much about it is going to now turn around and gain some interest and say ‘why are these people loving this so much?’” he said. “That’s what really makes us happy to see is that we want to invite people into Hodgetown. We want to invite people to the games and to other events that will be happening in the future. It’s community first here with the organization and that was our number one goal was to invest in the community. Now, it’s great to see that the community is investing right back into us.”