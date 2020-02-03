Monday forecast for Austin: No one is more fickle than Mother Nature when it comes to Central Texas weather. After reaching near-record warmth on Sunday with a high temperature of 81 degrees, Austin could be shivering with near-freezing temperatures and a wintry mix of precipitation that could include snow (?!) Wednesday night.

As for Monday, enjoy the sunshine while you can because the National Weather Service expects more clouds to roll in at night and increasing chances of rain over the next few days.

Rain chances start to kick in at 20% after 4 p.m., when temperatures could reach 70 degrees. South winds carrying moisture and humid air will sustain rain chances at night, but also help keep temperatures above a balmy 62 degrees.

Tuesday could see rain chances ramp up to 40% by the evening ahead of a strong cold front that will reset our weather reality and remind us it is very much still winter. Here’s the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Otherwise partly sunny with a high near 79. Warmer southwest winds become chillier north winds in the afternoon. At night, a 40% chance of showers with a low around 38. North-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph increase to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A 40% percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. with a high temperature near 48. North winds of around 15 mph could include gusts as strong as 25 mph. Rain chances persist at night, mixing with snow after 1 a.m. Overnight low of 32 will be intensified by north winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A 40% chance of rain showers, snow showers, and sleet before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 58. At night, mostly clear with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 69, then clear at night with a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night with a low around 47.