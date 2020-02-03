Soft plastics continue to produce steady action using a variety of techniques.

The cold, 54-degree water requires a slow bottom drag and subtle twitch retrieve with regular pauses. Most strikes occur during the pause on the bottom regardless of depth.

The word "strike" is misleading since usually a soft tick or pressure is your signal to set the hook.

Bass on the bottom inhale the worm by flaring their gills to suction the bait into their mouths. They move slowly afterwards or just hold in place to savor their prey.

A sensitive graphite rod and fluorocarbon line greatly facilitate the anglers ability to detect this soft bite.

I love using all types of artificial lures, but I have a special love for worm fishing. The drama of sensing the bite, and setting the hook successfully is addictive.

You never know how big the bass is until after the hookup. Large bass usually give you the softest bites, which is counterintuitive.

I have had recent success with the Neko rig, which has exploded on the tournament scene the past couple of years.

Start by inserting a nail weight into the head of a straight worm or Senko style plastic. Then wacky rig your hook about a third of the way up from the head.

The worm stands up off the bottom when you subtly twitch your rod tip. Again, most strikes occur on the pause.

Lake Travis bass love to move off slowly and ingest this Neko invader.

For updates or a guided excursion call 512-261-3644.