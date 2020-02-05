DALLAS (AP) — A powerful winter storm dropped snow throughout parts of Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday and brought the risk of ice to northwest Arkansas.

Winter storm warnings were in effect Wednesday from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area, the National Weather Service.

Northwestern Texas could see 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of snow, while 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimeters) of snow was expected in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas, forecasters said.

In Arkansas, forecasters said up to a quarter-inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of snow were possible in the northwest part of the state. The remainder of the state was expected to get heavy rain on Wednesday.

Further north, snow was predicted in the Kansas City area, where hundreds of thousands of people were expected to attend a parade marking the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.