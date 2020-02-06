VFW FISH FRY FEB. 7 TO BENEFIT CHERRY PIE AUCTION

VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will hold a fish fry fundraiser to benefit the Brown County Youth Fair from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at VFW Post 3278, located at 2300 Stephen F. Austin in Brownwood. The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish at $10 a plate. Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113. Please call prior to Friday. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 a.m. or you are welcome to come to the Post and have lunch. For delivery of meals please call 325-646-8113.

WITSOC MEETING SLATED FOR FEB. 9

WITSOC, Inc. (Walking In The Shadow Of Christ, Inc.) is having a Group Meeting at 3:30 p.m. at Freedom Fellowship Church in Early for all veteran's, spouse's, children, grandchildren, families and close friends so that they may understand the veteran. WITSOC (Walking In The Shadow Of Christ, Inc.) a 501 © 3 non-profit organization that helps veteran's with PTSD, TBI, and any other traumatic event that happened while they were serving our country. For more information, contact Floyd Dale Stearns at (325) 430-8815, Chandra Stearns at (325) 430-9258, Ron Clemons at (325) 646-3436, or Larry Pullin at (325) 642-0579.

BLANKET LIONS CLUB CHILI AND STEW SUPPER AND LIVE AUCTION FEB. 8

The Blanket Lions Club Chili and Stew Supper and Live Auction will take place Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Blanket Lions Club Building at 718 Main Street. Serving time is 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. The cost of the meal is a donation. Proceeds will go toward this year's scholarship fun for two graduating Blanket High School seniors. For more information, contact Judy Eoff at (281) 844-4901, B.J. McGinnis at (325) 647-1776 or Barbara Milam at (325) 748-5411.

BROWNWOOD GIRLS SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION THROUGH FEB. 10

Brownwood Girls Softball Association registration is underway through Feb. 10. The fee is $55 per child and $25 per additional children. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at Hibbett Sports in Commerce Square and Citizens National Bank on Carnegie Avenue. Forms can also be downloaded at www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=brownwoodsoftball under the forms and handouts tab. For more information contact Amanda Sheffield at (325) 642-2382.

NARFE MONTHLY MEETING FEB. 13 AT LEMON'S BBQ

National Active and Retired Federal Employees association (NARFE) Brownwood Chapter 274, will hold their regular monthly meeting, at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Feb. 13 at the Lemons' Bar- B-Q restaurant, program to be announced. We meet every second Thursday. All Active and Retired Federal Employees are invited to attend. NARFE collects aluminum can pull tabs to donate to a Texas Ronald McDonald House (a different one each year) to help with lodging for families with children in Children's Hospitals. NARFE Chapter 274 also has a goal of contributing $1,000 annually to Alzheimers Research. For more information, call Troy Rodgers at 325-642-1053 or Ken Harris at 325-641-0254.

REPUBLICAN WOMEN TO MEET FEB. 14

Brown County Republican Women’s Club February meeting will be held from 11:30 am. To 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Brownwood Country Club. Guest speaker will be Gail Teegarden, Texas Federation of Republican Women, Senate District 24 Director, who will bring updates on what is happening in our Senate District and TFRW. You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $14 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP by Wednesday , Feb. 12 to Cheryl Jones, 325-642-9465 or cajones814@hotmail.com.

EARLY CHAMBER HOSTING PARENT-CHILD DANCE FEB. 22

The Early Chamber of Commerce invites families to attend the Parent Child Dance to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Early Visitors and Events Centers from 7-9 pm. This inclusive dance presented by Howard Payne University welcomes all family types. If you are a

mom-son, grandparent-grandchild, or daddy-daughter combination grab your $20 tickets which covers one adult and one child. Any additional tickets are $5. Families will have the opportunity to make each other corsages and boutonnieres sponsored by Smile Doctors, as well as, enjoy delicious dessert and candy bar sponsored by Citizens National Bank.

There will be a contest for the best dancers and prizes will be awarded. You can reserve your ticket at www.earlychamber.com or call 325-649-9317 for more information.

BBQ SANDWICH PLATE FUNDRAISER FOR WITSOC MARCH 2

On Monday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Freedom Fellowship Church in Early, Chipster's Grill will be providing a BBQ Sandwich Plate for $9 to help benefit Walking In The Shadow Of Christ, Inc.

BRMC HOSTING SERIES OF FREE DIABETIC CLASSES

Brownwood Regional Medical Center offers a Series of Free Diabetic Classes for the management and prevention of Diabetes. It is a series of four classes, and each class focuses on important diabetic topics. The classes are held in the Classroom West Entrance 2nd Floor Outpatient Center off Streckert Drive. The next series begins March 2 from 11 a.m. to noon: What is Diabetes; March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon: Nutrition; March 16 from noon to 1 p.m.: Physical Therapy; and March 23 from 11 a.m. to noon: Foot Care. Please RSVP 325-649-3313 The series are held on Mondays during the second, second, third and fourh week of the month of March, May, July, September and November.

KEEP BROWNWOOD BEAUTIFUL SEEKS BOARD MEMBERS

Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower the citizens of Brownwood through education and participation to take responsibility for their community environment. KBB operates with a Board of Directors, one part-time paid coordinator and volunteers. In order to continue serving Brownwood, KBB needs Board Members. Without a functioning Board of Directors, KBB will need to stop their many community programs. This is where you come in! If you have an interest in continuing to make Brownwood and surrounding areas a healthier and more vibrant place to live, please go to our website, www.kbbtx.org, and review what the responsibilities are as a board member.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.