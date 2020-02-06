Parker Howard, a member of the Brownwood High School Lion Band, will perform with the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band in San Antonio on Saturday, February 15, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention (TMEA).

Parker was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. This is Parker’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. He is the son of Cory and Danielle Howard.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. Just 1,795 students are selected through a process that began with over 66,800 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras, and choirs). ATSSB sponsors this Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 ATSSB Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges. A select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against other musicians at five area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at these area competitions qualify to perform in the ATSSB All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally-recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of https://www.tmea.org/convention.