Artists continue to demonstrate their crafts on weekdays at the 22nd annual Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit.

Three different artist’s demonstrations are scheduled Monday through Friday through Feb. 14. The art exhibit, presented by the Arts Council of Brownwood at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center, is in its first week.

Hours for the exhibit itself, running daily through Feb. 15, will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 15. The show is open to the public at no charge.

Demonstrations by artists — three each day — will be ongoing between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

Jessica Dennis

Special Effects Makeup

Jessica Dennis of May is currently attending Angelo State University, pursuing a degree in nursing.

She has been doing art her whole life, having been inspired by her creative parents. She dabbles in just about every medium of art including graphite, charcoal, acrylic, watercolor, clay, and the art she will demonstrating at the exhibit, stage/special effects (fx) makeup.

She first got into “fx” makeup when she received a stage makeup kit for Christmas at the age of 14. Since then, she has expanded her makeup skills focusing primarily on wound and illusion makeup.

Lasha Dennis

Quilting

Lasha Dennis, a mostly self-taught seamstress and quilter from May, has enjoyed sewing her entire adult life. She especially enjoys quilting because as a homeschool mom of five she finds satisfaction in truly completed projects.

The house may not stay clean, her family will get hungry again and the garden always needs weeding, but a quilt stays finished, she commented. She also loves that although she can’t draw or paint, she can add beauty to the world and express herself artistically through sewing.

Mike Lewis

Pottery

Mike Lewis, a retired chemist from Minnesota, began working with clay in kindergarten. Then he took a 60-year break from pottery. After retiring in 2012, he moved from Brownwood to a retirement community in Georgetown and took an “Introduction to Pottery Wheel Throwing” class. Soon he started spending several hours every day in the community pottery studio pursuing this new hobby.

Mostly self-taught, he has taken workshops in wheel throwing techniques, and has been responsible for firing five studio kilns. He also has several kilns and a pottery studio at his Blanket ranch where he enjoys doing Raku pottery firings and frequently hosts Raku Firing Days with up to 20 people.

Lewis primarily makes functional stoneware pots such as bowls, vases, and mugs, but once a year he throws a more “artsy” piece for entry into the Stars of Texas.

He will be demonstrating pottery wheel throwing, trimming, and texturing techniques to make a small flower bud vase. He will have examples of the seven stages of pottery: from the lump of clay to a finished vase.

•••

STARS OF TEXAS DEMONSTRATIONS SCHEDULE



Here is the list of artists who will be demonstrating their talents at the 22nd annual Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center in Brownwood:

FRIDAY, Feb. 7 — Lasha Dennis, Quilting; Jessica Dennis, Special Effects Make-up; Mike Lewis, Pottery.

MONDAY Feb. 10 — Julie Mize, Using Masking Fluid with Watercolors; Linda Eggleston, Pastel Painting; Tammy Burr, Precious Metal Clay.

TUESDAY, Feb. 11 — Christine Beisley Wade, Paul-n-Palette (Acrylics); Sally Hollon, Watercolor Painting; Claudette West, Pastel Painting.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12 — Paige Shelton, Pottery; June Musick, Watercolor Journaling; Claudette West, Pastel Painting.

THURSDAY, Feb. 13 — Paige Shelton, Pottery; Wanda Wade, Mixed Media with Clay; Bob Suth Wade, Painting and Drawing.

FRIDAY, Feb. 14 — Tom Orsak, Acrylic Painting; Ginger Test, Watercolor Painting; R.J. Barnett, Print Marking.