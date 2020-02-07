Audrey Ivey and Donald Trey, both members of Bangs FFA, each caught a calf during the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Their parents are Donald and Sandy Ivey. Audrey's award was sponsored by Rebecca and Jon Brumley, and Trey's award was sponsored by Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford.

One of the Stock Show’s most iconic and popular events, the Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 22 performances of the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held January 17 through February 8. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots courtesy of the iconic western footwear maker. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are overall underwriters for the legendary Calf Scramble Program.

Since the Fort Worth Calf Scramble began in 1987, more than 7,600 4-H and FFA members were able to catch a calf in the rodeo arena for a combined $3.8 million in Heifer Purchase Certificates. The Iveys will each use the purchase certificate toward the cost of a heifer that will be raised and exhibited at next year’s Stock Show. Exhibitors that submit monthly reports and a final essay may be eligible for scholarship awards that can range between $500 and $16,000. Thanks to the efforts of the Calf Scramble Sponsors and Committee members, 1,478 of those winners received a combined total of $2.94 million in scholarships.