The mother-daughter team of Lasha and Jessica Dennis, as well as retired chemist Mike Lewis, wrapped up week one of the Stars of Texas art demonstrations Friday at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center.

The demonstrations resume Monday for the second and final week as part of the 22nd annual Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit. Demonstrations will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At Friday’s demonstration, Lasha Dennis, a mostly self-taught seamstress from May, put on a quilting demonstration for audiences of schoolchildren. Her daughter Jessica, who is pursuing a nursing degree at Angelo State University, put on a special effects makeup demonstration that included giving schoolchildren a closeup look at “wounds” on one of her arms.

Lewis, also mostly self-taught, is from Minnesota and put on a pottery demonstration that included pottery wheel throwing, trimming and texturing techniques to make a small flower bud vase.

Artists who will be demonstrating their talents next week are:

• Monday, Feb. 10 — Julie Mize, Using Masking Fluid with Watercolors; Linda Eggleston, Pastel Painting; and Tammy Burr, Precious Metal Clay.

• Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Christine Beisley Wade, Paul-n-Paulette (Acrylics); Sally Hollon, Watercolor Painting; and Claudette West, Pastel Painting.

• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Paige Shelton, Pottery; June Musick, Watercolor Journaling; and Claudette West, Pastel Painting.

• Thursday, Feb. 13 — Paige Shelton, Pottery; Wanda Wade, Mixed Media with Clay; and Bob Suth Wade, Painting and Drawing.

• Friday, Feb. 14 — Tom Orsak, Acrylic Painting; Ginger Test, Watercolor Painting; and R.J. Barnett, Print Marking.

Hours for the Juried Art Exhibit itself, running daily through Feb. 15, will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.