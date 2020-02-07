A “coordinated effort” between law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of a Blanket man Friday morning following a road rage incident in which a man pointed a handgun at woman, Early Police Chief David Mercer said.

David Speegle, 22, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after the incident, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. at a red light at the intersection of Early Boulevard and Garmon Drive, Mercer said.

According to an email from Mercer:

Shortly before 8 a.m. a female driver called 9-1-1 reporting she was stopped at the red light on Early Boulevard at Garmon Drive when a car pulled up beside her and the driver pointed a black handgun at her.

The caller said she accelerated through the red light and began calling for help. A witness at the scene snapped a photo of the vehicle and provided it to law enforcement a short time later.

A coordinated effort between Early, Brownwood and Brown County law enforcement agencies led to the location of the suspect vehicle on Highway 377 South. A sheriff’s deputy was able to stop the vehicle at the Allsup’s parking lot near the Coggin Avenue intersection and detain the driver.

Officers located a handgun in the vehicle and the suspect commented the other driver cut him off.

No shots were fired and the victim was shaken up but not injured.

The suspect told officers he bought the gun two days ago earlier.