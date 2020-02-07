Friday forecast for Austin: Central Texas will see a clear, sunny day ahead of a weekend with warm temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will rise throughout the day from a cool 40 degrees in the morning to a high of 68 degrees, the weather service said.

Southwest winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will become northwest in the afternoon.

Nighttime will have clear skies and an overnight low near 41 degrees, forecasters said.

Saturday will be warm and dry before showers move into the area Sunday.

Check out the extended forecast from the weather service:

Saturday: Increasingly cloudy with a high near 69. Mostly cloudy at night with a low of 58.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 73. Nighttime will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and an overnight low around 52.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 60. Nighttime will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and an overnight low around 46.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 55. Evening will bring more clouds and a 70% chance of rain with an overnight low around 45.

Wednesday: Rain will be likely with a 70% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and an overnight low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 61.