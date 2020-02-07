A Brownwood woman is free on bonds totaling $17,000 after she was arrested Thursday on child endangerment and other charges following a traffic stop Thursday.

Nellie Robie-Cramer, 33, was booked into the Brown County Jail on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug, Brown County Jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

An officer made a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation in the 4400 block of River Oaks Driver. The driver was traveling with her 3-year-old son.

The driver admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana and two marijuana smoking pipes, police said. The woman handed the items to officers, who searched the vehicle and found a container with a methamphetamine smoking pipe and other paraphernalia items.

Additionally, a pill bottle was located with various types of miscellaneous pills that were confirmed to be dangerous drugs.

The driver’s son was picked up by family members. At the jail, a small baggy containing suspected methamphetamine was also located, police said.