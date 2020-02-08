Saturday forecast for Austin: Travis County residents can expect cloudy but rain-free skies Saturday, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service forecast calls from mostly cloudy skies with a high near 66 degrees. East, northeast winds will blow around 5 mph and then blow southeast in the afternoon.

The evening will also be cloudy with overnight lows around 56 degrees and a 20% chance of rain after midnight, the forecast said. South, southeast winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph at night.

Here‘s the extended forecast for the next few days from the weather service:

Sunday: The morning will begin with patchy fog between 9 and 11 a.m. The rest of the day will be cloudy with a high near 72 degrees and a 50% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. South, southeast winds will blow around 10 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees and a 60% chance of rain.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a 70% chance of rain. North winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 60% chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms in the evening and into the night with a low of 45 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and a 70% chance of rain. North winds are expected to blow at 5 to 10 mph. There will be an 80% chance of rain in the evening with a low around 44 degrees.

Wednesday: There will be a 90% chance of rain with a high near 57 degrees. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain with a low around 46 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 62 degrees. Nighttime will be mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 61 degrees.