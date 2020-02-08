More than 300 people from around the Texas Panhandle filled the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Friday night, decked out in their nicest suits and dresses, ready to participate in one of the most memorable nights of their lives: prom, an event they might not have gotten the opportunity to do before.

The Night to Shine event, hosted by The Loft Church, gives the chance for those with special needs, ages 14 and older, to have the chance to have that prom night experience. Friday was the second year the event had been hosted in Amarillo.

At the event, participants got their hair and makeup done, and with a buddy, who is a volunteer from the community, they take photos, dance, ride in a limousine and walk the red carpet.

One of the night‘s organizers, Lela Bigham, said the event doubled this year, after the inaugural event had about 150 guests. Guests come from all over the Texas Panhandle, from Lubbock to Spearman and Stinnett.

Bigham said this event gives participants the opportunity to feel like they are a part of something the rest of their classmates and friends get to do.

“They kind of get pushed off to the side, and they don’t get included in mainstream culture,” Bigham said. “We want to be able to love on them and give them Jesus and share the Gospel at the end when they are crowned the king, or queen, of the prom.”

Volunteer Kristen Wilson said she found out about the Night to Shine through attending The Loft. She said it is a neat opportunity for her to get the chance to show the love of Jesus Christ to this community.

“It’s just really neat to love on them and let them know they are special,” she said.

Renae Miller chose to be a buddy during this year’s event after volunteering as a hair stylist last year. She said being a buddy looked to be a lot of fun.

Miller’s passion is to make the participants feel special and let them know they are as important as everyone else.

“I am very passionate about it. They never get to go to a prom,” Miller said. “They never get to do things like this. It is very important that they get to do the things that every other person gets to do.”

Bigham said being a volunteer for the event gives participants the chance to have a night they will always remember.

“The look on their face as they walk down that red carpet, to know they are the center of attention and to know that the spotlight is directly on them, it will change your world,” Bigham said. “To be a part of serving them and volunteering for this event, it just gives you a bigger picture of just the world and how much our guests just love without abandonment.”

Wilson said the event brings the entire community together, in more ways than one.

“It’s just really neat to see people from our community come together and love on and have fun with the special needs community,” Wilson said. “It’s neat to see the community give back and see all of us come together as a community.”

In the future, Bigham hopes the event is not just limited to the Texas Panhandle, wanting to see everyone participate, no matter where they are from.

Miller said she expects the event to double once again next year.

“I hope it doubles next year, and it will because the Lord is all about it,” she said. “Anything the Lord does is perfect perfection.”

For more information about the event, visit https://www.nighttoshineamarillo.com.