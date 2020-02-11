Brownwood ISD assistant superintendent Dr. Hector Martinez has been named the lone finalist for the superintendent’s job in the Brady school district, the Brady Standard-Herald reported on its Facebook page.

Martinez, who has worked in the Brownwood school district since 2016, was not available Tuesday for comment.

The Brady school board unanimously selected Martinez, who previously worked as the Brady High School principal, as the lone finalist Monday evening, the Brady newspaper reported. The newspaper’s Facebook post did not give additional details.

Martinez, who began working in education in 1999, first worked as a business/technology teacher at Brady High School, the Brownwood school district’s website states. He also served as an assistant principal and principal of Brady High School from 2003 to 2012.

Following his time in Brady, Martinez worked as the principal of Taylor Middle School in Taylor from 2012 to 2016.

Martinez began working in the Brownwood school district in July 2016 as the executive director of human resources and operations.

In January 2017, Martinez was named assistant superintendent of the Brownwood ISD.

Martinez and his wife, Blanca, are the parents of three.