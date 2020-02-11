Early ISD is looking for its next superintendent, and on Thursday the public is invited to a town hall meeting to talk about the search.

“The meeting is for the people of the community to express any information or qualifications desired that is pertinent in selecting a superintendent,” said Early Superintendent Wes Beck, who is set to retire this year.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Early Elementary School cafeteria.

The application process, which is already underway, is being conducted by the Region 15 Education Search Firm. The hiring committee is expected to begin interviews in April and hire a new superintendent by July, according to Beck.

Beck worked as a teacher and assistant principal in Stephenville from 1980-2003, and was a principal at Early High School from 2003-2007. He left to become superintendent at Shamrock before returning as superintendent of Early ISD in 2014, where Beck established the Guardian Program and focused on school safety.