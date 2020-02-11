Brownwood Regional Medical Center and the 3M plant are being nominated by the City of Brownwood as Texas Enterprise Zone projects.

If chosen by the state as enterprise zone projects, the hospital and the manufacturing plant will be eligible to apply for sales tax refunds on expenses including building materials, machinery and equipment, electricity, gas and property purchased and used in the normal course of business, the enterprise zone website states.

Brownwood City Council members agreed Monday to nominate the hospital and the 3M plant.

The hospital plans to invest $21 million over the next five years in construction and renovation projects, council members were told. The hospital has 466 employees and anticipates adding 60 new jobs over the next five years.

3M has more than 570 employees, an annual payroll of $45 million and an average capital investment of more than $10 million, council members were told.

The Enterprise Zone Program is an economic development incentive from the state to promote job creation and capital investment in “economically distressed areas of the state,” council members were told.

The application is competitive and 12 designations statewide are awarded each quarter.

Being nominated does not guarantee a company will be selected and it does not require local incentives.

In other business Monday, council members approved a request for the city to assist the Central Texas Veterans Memorial Committee in building a restroom facility at Camp Bowie Memorial Park.

The committee asked the city to provide water and sewer services, council members were told. The cost of utilities will be approximately $2,445 in materials, and city crews will do the installation.

The committee will begin raising funds for the rest room and is working with Waldrop Construction.

Once the rest room is complete, the committee wants to add a playground area to the park, council members were told.