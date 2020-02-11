A man who allegedly dropped a bag with 285 grams of methamphetamine while fleeing from a deputy’s traffic stop in November was arrested Monday in San Saba and brought to the Brown County Jail Tuesday on nine charges, sheriff’s officials said.

Forrist Pierce, 25, of San Saba remained jailed Tuesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $320,000, Brown County Jail records state.

Pierce was booked on a bond forfeiture/motion to adjudicate warrant for possession of a controlled substance; two charges of evading arrest; two charges of evidence tampering; one charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; one charge of possession of marijuana; and one charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon, jail records state.

According to an earlier email from the sheriff’s office:

Deputy Taylor Fletcher attempted a traffic stop on Nov. 15 to arrest a wanted person. During the contact, the man fled in his vehicle, triggering a pursuit around the south side of Brownwood through multiple drug free zones.

The man eventually abandoned his vehicle, fled on foot into a pasture and dropped a red bag as he scaled a fence. Inside the bag more plastic baggies were found containing methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies also received a handgun with an extended magazine.